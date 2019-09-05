Steve Smith completed his third century of the Ashes 2019 series after being dropped by Jofra Archer as England took just two Australia wickets in the morning session on day two of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Smith was untroubled on a dismal, weather-affected first day in Manchester after missing England's dramatic series-levelling win at Headingley due to concussion. Smith, unable to play in Leeds due to a blow inflicted by paceman Archer in the second Test at Lord's, went on to score his 11th Ashes hundred - a tally which only the great Don Bradman has bettered.

In the process, he also became the second-fastest to compile 26 Test centuries, in 121 innings, only behind legendary Bradman (69). Third on the list is Indian great Sachin Tendulkar (136). Another Indian legend, Sunil Gavaskar (144) is fourth, ahead of former Aussie opener Mathew Hayden (145).

This is how Steve Smith brought up his half-century.

Later in the innings, he completed 500 runs of the series, thus becoming only the third player to do so three and more times in the Ashes, after Bradman (five times) and Jack Hobbs (three).

The former Australia captain made a shaky start on Thursday but punished Archer for failing to take a caught and bowled chance when he was on 65.

The 30-year-old Smith, back on top of the ICC's Test batting rankings, resumed Thursday on his overnight score of 60 not but was dropped on 65 when Archer failed to hold a caught and bowled chance. Having already extended his Ashes record of eight successive fifties, he hoisted his 26th Test century in 160 balls, including 11 fours, with a whipped two through square leg off Craig Overton.

This was former Australia captain Smith's third century of an Ashes where his lowest scores is the 92 he made after being felled by Archer at Lord's.

Smith scored 144 and 142 in Australia's 251-run win in the series opener at Edgbaston -- his first Test since completing a 12-month ban for ball-tampering.

The tourists were 245/5 at lunch, with Smith unbeaten on 101 after Stuart Broad (3-47) and Jack Leach removed Travis Head and Matthew Wade respectively.

Steve Smith in #Ashes 2019:



3 Tests

479 runs

3 centuries

1 fifty

159.66 average



Steve Smith in #Ashes 2019:

3 Tests
479 runs
3 centuries
1 fifty
159.66 average

Smith was even more fidgety than usual when Australia resumed on 170-3, shuffling around the crease, edging and playing and missing early on.

The world's top-ranked Test batsman had a big stroke of luck when he drove a full toss at Archer, who put him down following through and watched the ball run away for four.

Archer generated extra pace than on day one, but it was Broad who was more threatening and he got the breakthrough by trapping Head (19) leg before.

Australia were 224/5 when Wade (16) had a rush of blood and was well taken by Joe Root trying to launch Leach over the top following a short rain delay.

By then, Smith looked much more like himself, hitting glorious boundaries on both sides of the wicket and he kissed the Australia badge on his helmet and was given a warm ovation when he reached three figures just before the break.

The five-match contest is currently level at 1-1, with holders Australia looking to win their first Ashes series in England for 18 years.

