Ashes 2019, ENG vs AUS, 4th Test: Australia Beat Battling England In Old Trafford Thriller To Retain The Urn

Australia avoided more final-day agony at a tense Old Trafford to beat England by 185 runs in the fourth Test and retain the Ashes

Omnisport 08 September 2019
Australia players celebrate after winning the fourth test and retaining the Ashes during day five of the fourth Ashes Test cricket match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday Sept. 8, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-09-09T00:33:43+0530

Josh Hazlewood struck the final blow as Australia beat battling England by 185 runs on a tense final day of the fourth Test at a raucous Old Trafford to retain the urn.

Day 5 Highlights | Scorecard | More Cricket News

England resumed on Sunday in deep trouble on 18-2 and needing a highly improbable 383 to win, but more realistically to bat out for a draw which would give them the chance of a series victory with one match remaining at The Oval next week. 

Watch: Hazlewood's Magical Delivery Against Buttler Which Sets Up The Aussie Win

The outstanding Pat Cummins (4-43) removed Jason Roy and Headingley hero Ben Stokes before lunch, but England had hope of saving the match when they were six wickets down at tea, with Joe Denly (53) one of only two men to depart in the afternoon session.

Also Read: Smith Sets Personal Ashes Record At Old Trafford

England continued to show resistance as Jos Buttler made 34 off 111 balls on his 29th birthday, while Craig Overton and Jack Leach also dug in with the backing of a packed crowd in Manchester.

Also Read: Smith Is The Best We've Ever Seen, Says Paine

Overton and Leach fended off 14 overs in a gritty ninth-wicket stand before part-time spinner Marnus Labuschagne got rid of his fellow tweaker - who soaked up 51 balls after being promoted above Stuart Broad - to silence a lively crowd.

After the clocked ticked into the final hour with 13.3 overs remaining, Hazlewood ended Overton's defiant knock of 21 off 105 deliveries to dismiss England for 197, sparking wild Australia celebrations as they avoided more final-day agony and took a 2-1 lead. 

