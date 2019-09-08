﻿
Ashes 2019, ENG Vs AUS: Steve Smith Is The Best We've Ever Seen, Says Emotional Tim Paine After Retaining The Urn

Australia captain Tim Paine is in no doubt that Steve Smith is his generation's finest cricketer after his starring role in their Ashes triumph against England

Omnisport 08 September 2019
Central to Australia's success on English soil has been the stunning form of former skipper Smith, who lit up Manchester with 211 and 82 in his two innings.
outlookindia.com
2019-09-09T00:32:17+0530

Captain Tim Paine hailed team-mate Steve Smith as "clearly the best player we've seen" after Australia retained the Ashes on Sunday.

ReportDay 5 Highlights | Scorecard | More Cricket News

Australia moved 2-1 up in the series with one match to play following a 185-run win over England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Central to their success on English soil has been the stunning form of former skipper Smith, who lit up Manchester with 211 and 82 in his two innings.

Also Read: Smith Sets Personal Ashes Record At Old Trafford

Speaking to the BBC, Paine said: "He's clearly the best player we've seen; there's no doubt about that. His ability to go anywhere in the world and score runs against all types of attacks is just phenomenal."

A visibly emotional Paine praised the English crowds and says the atmosphere they created makes the victory even sweeter.

Australia arrived in England as holders of the Ashes urn, meaning that to retain it they only needed to avoid a series defeat.

Watch: Hazlewood's Magical Delivery Against Buttler Which Sets Up The Aussie Win

"I didn't think it would be this emotional," Paine said. "I'm really proud of this group and how we bounced back from [defeat at] Headingley.

"The atmosphere, I was just saying to the guys, at every ground has been unbelievable.

"The noise they make here and the passion they have for cricket makes this moment all the more special.

"We're thrilled. This is what we came here to do, to take the Ashes home. We'll have a bloody good night tonight together and celebrate, but we'll be back on deck next week [for the fifth Test at the Oval]. We want to win the Ashes 3-1."

Next Story : Ashes 2019, ENG vs AUS, 4th Test: Australia Beat Battling England In Old Trafford Thriller To Retain The Urn
