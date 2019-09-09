Ashes 4th Test: Watch Josh Hazlewood's Magical Delivery Against Jos Buttler Which Sets Up The Aussie Win - Video

Josh Hazlewood claimed the winning wicket, trapping Craig Overton lbw, as Australia dismissed England for 197 deep into the evening session to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Ashes series. Australia thus retained the urn courtesy a 185-run win in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

But the Aussie pacer produced a magical delivery earlier in the afternoon which set up the win against a fighting England.

Aussies were frustrated by a couple of lower-order England stands involving Jos Buttler, first 45 runs with Jonny Bairstow then 34 with Overton. And Buttler's wicket was crucial to Australia win.

In the 75th over, Hazlewood ended Buttler's defiance with a dream delivery which left the England batsman clueless. Pitching short, the second delivery of the over jagged back hit the off-stump as Buttler hung his bat thinking the ball will keep its line. Buttler made a patient 34 off 111 and it opened up the passage for an Aussie win.

Former Aussie captain Steve Smith won the player of the match award for his 211 and 82.

England resumed Day 5 on 18/2, then went to lunch on 87/4 and tea on 166/6.

Jack Leach, who scored a 51-ball 12, was promoted to No. 10 and batted for an hour with England fans hoping for a repeat of his third Test heroics, or even bad light. But that was never to be.

Australia held on to the Ashes in England for the first time in 18 years. They thrashed England by 251 runs in the opening Test at Edgbaston, the second Test at Lord's was drawn before England won at Headingley by one wicket to level the series 1-1.

The series finale will be played at The Oval, London starting September 12.

