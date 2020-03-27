As India Fights Coronavirus, MS Dhoni's Wife Hits Out At Media Houses For 'False News' - Fans Ask What Happened

India entered day three of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of deadly novel coronavirus in the country, the wife of Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday slammed the "media houses" for publishing "false news at sensitive times like these." But Sakshi didn't specify what's the misinformation.

Sakshi shared a strongly-worded tweet, which read: "I request all media houses to stop carrying out false news at sensitive times like these ! Shame on You ! I wonder where responsible journalism has disappeared !"

I request all media houses to stop carrying out false news at sensitive times like these ! Shame on You ! I wonder where responsible journalism has disappeared ! — Sakshi Singh ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³âÂ¤ï¸Â (@SaakshiSRawat) March 27, 2020

The post left fans confused, with many asking what really happened. But some did manage to come up with a seemingly relatable piece of information which might have upset Sakshi.

Earlier in the day, Dhoni's name was one of the top trends in India. And the reason? Reports claimed that Dhoni had donated INR one lakh via a crowdfunding website to the Mukul Madhav Foundation, in Pune.

And fans were not happy with the amount of contribution, thus the trend.

Here are some reactions:

Aunty what happened? — Temporary movie buff ðÂ¤¨ (@GOATian263) March 27, 2020

What happened? — Sunny Gaurav (@sgaurav12) March 27, 2020

Shame on media how they're not covering the story of amrapali in place of Chinese virus ðÂÂ­ðÂ¤Â — à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤à¥Âà¤¶ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¥Âà¤Âà¤° (@hiteshm09) March 27, 2020

Didn't even donate 1 lakh also ? — Sooryanshi (@devil_akkian) March 27, 2020

800 cr worth wale 1 lac donate kar rahe hai , how responsible is that ? — Chirag (@igot10on10) March 27, 2020

All big actors Salman, Shahrukh, Akshay, Aamir, Ajay Devgn etc.



All big cricketers Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni etc



Even if they donate 2 crores each to government, it will be great help.



Each of them have net worth of 500+ crores I am sure — chacha monk (Gharelu aadmi) (@oldschoolmonk) March 27, 2020

Multi million dhoni donate 1lakhs!

Class 12 student (girl) donated 2.5 lakhs. — A V I C H E Q U E (@avicheque) March 27, 2020

To all those trolling MS Dhoni, how much money did you give?

Even Rs. 100 can save a person from hunger for a day, you can't even donate that much.... He's saving so many people.

Before judging someone, look at yourself first!#Dhoni — Harshita Srivastava (@Harshit46877292) March 27, 2020

Public figures, including sports stars, are making pledges and donations towards various relief funds as India - the world's second-most populated country - gets ready to brace the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly pledged to provide free rice worth INR 50 lakh to the needy, while his former partner and batting great Sachin Tendulkar "decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund."

A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

17 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country.