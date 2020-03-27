March 27, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  As India Fights Coronavirus, MS Dhoni's Wife Hits Out At Media Houses For 'False News' - Fans Ask What Happened

As India Fights Coronavirus, MS Dhoni's Wife Hits Out At Media Houses For 'False News' - Fans Ask What Happened

Sakshi Dhoni shared a strongly-worded tweet, which read: "I request all media houses to stop carrying out false news at sensitive times like these ! Shame on You ! I wonder where responsible journalism has disappeared !"

Outlook Web Bureau 27 March 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
As India Fights Coronavirus, MS Dhoni's Wife Hits Out At Media Houses For 'False News' - Fans Ask What Happened
MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi.
File Photo
As India Fights Coronavirus, MS Dhoni's Wife Hits Out At Media Houses For 'False News' - Fans Ask What Happened
outlookindia.com
2020-03-27T22:14:34+0530

India entered day three of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of deadly novel coronavirus in the country, the wife of Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday slammed the "media houses" for publishing "false news at sensitive times like these." But Sakshi didn't specify what's the misinformation.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

Sakshi shared a strongly-worded tweet, which read: "I request all media houses to stop carrying out false news at sensitive times like these ! Shame on You ! I wonder where responsible journalism has disappeared !"

The post left fans confused, with many asking what really happened. But some did manage to come up with a seemingly relatable piece of information which might have upset Sakshi.

ALSO READ: How Coronavirus Pandemic Has Wrecked Sports

Earlier in the day, Dhoni's name was one of the top trends in India. And the reason? Reports claimed that Dhoni had donated INR one lakh via a crowdfunding website to the Mukul Madhav Foundation, in Pune.

And fans were not happy with the amount of contribution, thus the trend.

Here are some reactions:

Public figures, including sports stars, are making pledges and donations towards various relief funds as India - the world's second-most populated country - gets ready to brace the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly pledged to provide free rice worth INR 50 lakh to the needy, while his former partner and batting great Sachin Tendulkar "decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund."

A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

17 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country.

 

 

Next Story >>

Coronavirus: Jurgen Klopp Moved To Tears By 'Extraordinary' NHS Workers

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sakshi Dhoni Mahendra Singh Dhoni Sourav Ganguly Sachin Tendulkar Cricket Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos