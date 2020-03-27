As India Fights Coronavirus, MS Dhoni's Wife Hits Out At Media Houses For 'False News' - Fans Ask What Happened

India entered day three of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of deadly novel coronavirus in the country, the wife of Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday slammed the "media houses" for publishing "false news at sensitive times like these." But Sakshi didn't specify what's the misinformation.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News
Sakshi shared a strongly-worded tweet, which read: "I request all media houses to stop carrying out false news at sensitive times like these ! Shame on You ! I wonder where responsible journalism has disappeared !"
I request all media houses to stop carrying out false news at sensitive times like these ! Shame on You ! I wonder where responsible journalism has disappeared !— Sakshi Singh ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³âÂ¤ï¸Â (@SaakshiSRawat) March 27, 2020
The post left fans confused, with many asking what really happened. But some did manage to come up with a seemingly relatable piece of information which might have upset Sakshi.
ALSO READ: How Coronavirus Pandemic Has Wrecked Sports
Earlier in the day, Dhoni's name was one of the top trends in India. And the reason? Reports claimed that Dhoni had donated INR one lakh via a crowdfunding website to the Mukul Madhav Foundation, in Pune.
And fans were not happy with the amount of contribution, thus the trend.
Here are some reactions:
Aunty what happened?— Temporary movie buff ðÂ¤¨ (@GOATian263) March 27, 2020
What happened?— Sunny Gaurav (@sgaurav12) March 27, 2020
Shame on media how they're not covering the story of amrapali in place of Chinese virus ðÂÂðÂ¤Â— à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤à¥Âà¤¶ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¥Âà¤Âà¤° (@hiteshm09) March 27, 2020
Didn't even donate 1 lakh also ?— Sooryanshi (@devil_akkian) March 27, 2020
800 cr worth wale 1 lac donate kar rahe hai , how responsible is that ?— Chirag (@igot10on10) March 27, 2020
All big actors Salman, Shahrukh, Akshay, Aamir, Ajay Devgn etc.— chacha monk (Gharelu aadmi) (@oldschoolmonk) March 27, 2020
All big cricketers Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni etc
Even if they donate 2 crores each to government, it will be great help.
Each of them have net worth of 500+ crores I am sure
Multi million dhoni donate 1lakhs!— A V I C H E Q U E (@avicheque) March 27, 2020
Class 12 student (girl) donated 2.5 lakhs.
To all those trolling MS Dhoni, how much money did you give?— Harshita Srivastava (@Harshit46877292) March 27, 2020
Even Rs. 100 can save a person from hunger for a day, you can't even donate that much.... He's saving so many people.
Before judging someone, look at yourself first!#Dhoni
Public figures, including sports stars, are making pledges and donations towards various relief funds as India - the world's second-most populated country - gets ready to brace the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly pledged to provide free rice worth INR 50 lakh to the needy, while his former partner and batting great Sachin Tendulkar "decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund."
A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.
17 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country.
Coronavirus Highlights: 88 New Infections Reported In India, Highest In A Day; Total Cases Rise To 694
Highlights: Total Nationwide Lockdown For 21 Days Starting Today Midnight, Says PM Modi
Coronavirus Pandemic Raises Serious Questions About China's Conduct
800 Who Came In Contact With COVID-19 Positive Delhi Doctor Quarantined
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'No One Will Go Hungry': Centre Announces Rs 1.70 Lakh Crore Package For Poor Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus Pandemic Raises Serious Questions About China's Conduct
Coronavirus: G20 Countries To Inject $5 Trillion To Combat Global Economic Slowdown