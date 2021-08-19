August 19, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Arsenal Reportedly Reach Agreement With Real Madrid For Martin Odegaard Transfer

Arsenal Reportedly Reach Agreement With Real Madrid For Martin Odegaard Transfer

The Norwegian international returned to Madrid and was hoping to get a chance under Carlo Ancelotti this season

Agencies 19 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:04 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Arsenal Reportedly Reach Agreement With Real Madrid For Martin Odegaard Transfer
Martin Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, scoring two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club.
Courtesy: Twitter
Arsenal Reportedly Reach Agreement With Real Madrid For Martin Odegaard Transfer
outlookindia.com
2021-08-19T10:04:47+05:30

Reports in the English press suggest that Arsenal have signed Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard. (More Football News)

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, scoring two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club.

The Norwegian international returned to Madrid and was hoping to get a chance under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

The clubs have reportedly agreed a deal in the region of £30 million (41.25 million US dollars) for the attacking midfielder.

Odegaard joined Madrid as a 16-year-old in January 2015 from Stromsgodset in his homeland and later spent two seasons on loan at Heerenveen, before temporary stints with Vitesse Arnhem, Real Sociedad and Arsenal.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Virat Kohli 'The Most Foul Mouthed': Lord's Test Reminds Nick Compton Of Abuse He Received From India Captain

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Football Arsenal (Football) Real Madrid Football Transfer Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos