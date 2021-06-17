Argentina Vs Uruguay, Live Streaming: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez In Dream Copa America Clash - When And Where To Watch

They are the two most successful sides in the history of Copa America. Uruguay are the 15-time champions, while Argentina have lifted the glittering South American trophy 14 times. But the two heavyweights have struggled in the continental tournament for some time. (More Football News)

Uruguay last won the title a decade ago, in 2011. But Argentina are winless since 1993 despite playing four finals after that in 2004, 2007, 2015 and 2016. On Saturday, Argentina and Uruguay go into their Copa America encounter with neither team having won in three games since November. And the two sides seem unsure about which players to select for the Group A game at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

The winner could ultimately go on to top the group and avoid an early knockout-stage meeting with defending champion Brazil, who are in Group B, along with Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has received criticism since his team's opening 1-1 draw against Chile, a game that came a few days after a 2-2 draw with Colombia in World Cup qualifying. Scaloni appears unsure whether to use three or four defenders against Uruguay. He could also bring back Cristian Romero in the center of his rearguard in place of Lucas Martínez Quarta.

If he opts for a line of three defenders, left-back Nicolas Tagliafico may miss out. Scaloni is also undecided who should accompany Lionel Messi up front. Lautaro Martinez has been short of goals for Argentina while new Barcelona signing Sergio Aguero is eager to start.

Uruguay will have Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani in attack for their first game in the group, but coach Oscar Tabarez has not yet decided who will play in midfield between Giovanni Gonzalez, who normally plays as a defender for Penarol, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nicolas de la Cruz, Federico Valverde, Matias Vecino, Facundo Torres and Jonathan Rodriguez.

If Gonzalez plays, it could mean that Tabarez wants extra protection against the brilliant Messi.

Suarez said: "They are very strong up front but I can also make use of the frailties that every team has."

Paraguay lead the group after beating Bolivia 3-1.

Head-to-head: Uruguay lead the head-to-head record, 87-57. Ther were 45 draws too.

Match and telecast details

Match: Copa America 2021, Group A match between Argentina and Uruguay

Date: June 19 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Mane Garrincha Stadium, Brasilia, Brazil

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Likely XIs

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa.

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera, Giovanni Gonzalez, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Martin Caceres, Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, Federico Valverde, Jonathan Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani.

Squads

Argentina: Goalkeepers - Agustin Marchesin, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Franco Armani; Defenders - Nicolas Tagliafico, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina Lucera, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Lisandro Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel; Midfielders - Marcos Acuna, Joaquin Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Mara, Nicolas Domnguez, Giovanni Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes; Forwards - Lionel Messi, Lucas Alario, Sergio Aguero, Angel Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa.

Uruguay: Goalkeepers - Fernando Muslera, Martin Campana, Sergio Rochet; Defenders - Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Ronald Araujo, Martin Caceres, Matias Vina, Giovanni Gonzalez, Camilo Candido; Midfielders: Matias Vecino, Federico Valverde, Fernando Gorriaran, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nahitan Nandez, Luca Torreira, Nicolas De la Cruz, Brian Rodriguez, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Forwards: Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gomez, Jonathan Rodriguez, Facundo Torres, Brian Ocampo.

(With agency inputs)

