Antoine Griezmann Snatches Late Win As Barcelona Secure Third

Antoine Griezmann scored an acrobatic late winner to salvage Barcelona a 1-0 win at bottom side Eibar in their final game of the LaLiga season. (More Football News)

Barca were unable to catch Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the top two positions on Saturday following a three-game winless run that has increased the pressure on Ronald Koeman.

Without rested skipper Lionel Messi for their final-day trip to Ipurua, the Catalans badly struggled for creativity against their relegated opponents.

However, Griezmann acrobatically fired in nine minutes from time to earn a barely deserved win for Barca that made certain of third place ahead of Sevilla's meeting with Deportivo Alaves on Sunday.

Barca have now scored in each of their 14 league games with Eibar but only tested Yoel Rodriguez once in the first half through a hopeful long-ranger from Oscar Mingueza.

It was the home team who looked the more likely to score before half-time as Sergi Enrich had a shot blocked and Kike Garcia saw an attempt saved by stand-in goalkeeper Neto.

Koeman made a triple change at the interval and that led to a noticeable increase in tempo, but the visitors struggled when it came to making clear-cut opportunities.

Ousmane Dembele danced past three defenders and cut inside from the right, only to send a shot high and wide with the angle against him.

But Barca snapped their three-game winless run with nine minutes to go thanks to Griezmann's wonderful improvised finish from the edge of the six-yard box, with Koeman's side surviving a late scare to claim the points after Takashi Inui's heavily deflected shot looped over Neto and hit the crossbar.

