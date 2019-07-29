Anjum Moudgil Shoots Above World Record At Delhi Masters Meet

﻿
World number eight Anjum Moudgil, who has already won a Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota in the event, shot 253.9 in the finals, a full point ahead of India teammate and world number one Apurvi Chandela's mark of 252.9, set at the New Delhi World Cup stage earlier this year

PTI 29 July 2019
Anjum Moudgil, representing Punjab, shot well above the world record to win the women's 10m Air Rifle gold.
File Photo
2019-07-29T22:11:25+0530

Anjum Moudgil, representing Punjab, shot well above the finals world record to win the women's 10m Air Rifle gold on day one of the XII Sardar Sajjan Singh Sethi Memorial Masters shooting competition in Delhi on Monday.

Top 15 leading shooters of the country in each discipline by scores are eligible to compete at this elite competition at Karni Singh Range.

World number eight Anjum, who has already won a Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota in the event, shot 253.9 in the finals, a full point ahead of India teammate and world number one Apurvi Chandela's mark of 252.9, set at the New Delhi World Cup stage earlier this year.

Silver medallist Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal missed Apurvi's mark in the women's final by 0.7 but made sure to go past it in the junior women's final, which she won with a score of 253. Elavenil Valarivan won silver in the junior section with a score of 252.4.

India regular Ravi Kumar of the Air Force won the men's 10m Air Rifle event. 

