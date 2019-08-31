Alexis Sanchez Takes First Inter Training Session After Completing Loan Switch

﻿
After completing his loan move from Manchester United, Alexis Sanchez trained with his Inter team-mates for the first time on Friday.

Sanchez secured a return to Serie A on Thursday, having failed to live up to expectations after his arrival at Old Trafford in January 2018.
The 30-year-old has joined former United striker Romelu Lukaku at Inter and the duo were reunited as Antonio Conte's side prepared for their Serie A clash with Cagliari on Sunday.

It is unclear if Sanchez will be fit to feature, having not turned out for United throughout pre-season after sustaining an injury while on international duty with Chile at the Copa America.

