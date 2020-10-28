October 28, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Trent Alexander-Arnold revels in Liverpool's 10,000th goal, Diogo Jota's Strikes In 2-0 Win

Trent Alexander-Arnold revels in Liverpool's 10,000th goal, Diogo Jota's Strikes In 2-0 Win

Trent Alexander-Arnold reflected on Liverpool's milestone goal as the six-time European champion secured a 2-0 win over FC Midtjylland in the Champions League

Omnisport 28 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Trent Alexander-Arnold revels in Liverpool's 10,000th goal, Diogo Jota's Strikes In 2-0 Win
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold revelled in the club's "great achievement."
AP File
Trent Alexander-Arnold revels in Liverpool's 10,000th goal, Diogo Jota's Strikes In 2-0 Win
outlookindia.com
2020-10-28T13:21:08+05:30

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold revelled in the club's "great achievement" after celebrating their 10,000th goal in a Champions League victory over Midtjylland.

Diogo Jota's strike not only helped give Liverpool a 2-0 win at home to Midtjylland, but it brought up the Reds' landmark goal across all competitions on Tuesday.

Premier League champions Liverpool hit the milestone figure 128 years after scoring their first goal – Jock Smith's effort in an 8-0 win over Higher Walton at Anfield in the Lancashire League. 

Alexander-Arnold provided the assist for Jota's 55th-minute opener before substitute Mohamed Salah sealed the Group D points from the penalty spot in the third minute of stoppage time.

"It was a nice goal and a great finish from Diogo," Alexander-Arnold said via UEFA.com.

"We have such a proud history and it's a great achievement to reach that landmark."

Jota's goal was the 370th Liverpool have scored in the Europe's premier club competition, with 6,968 having come in the England's top flight.

Next on the list is the second tier (977 goals), followed by the FA Cup (708) and the EFL Cup (481), while Liverpool have scored 371 goals in the Champions League.

Other notable competitions include the UEFA Cup/Europa League (173), Club World Cup (six) and the Community Shield (26). 

Manchester United reached the five-figure mark with Marcus Rashford's strike in the 3-2 win at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League in September. 

After scoring the 10,000th goal, Jota told BT Sport: "Well it's a start. Obviously I'm happy to score and to help the team to achieve the win. 

"Achieving that mark is always a good thing but I'm more happy with the victory today. 

"After a good away win, it's important to keep on adding points and we did our job. We get the three points, that's most important, and now we [need to be] ready for the next game."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India Vs Australia: Adelaide To Host Day-Night Test, Full Schedule Of 2020-21 Tour

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Liverpool, England Sports Football UEFA Champions League Liverpool EFL Cup English Premier League (EPL) Football Champions League Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos