AIFF Awards 2018-19: Ashalata Devi Declared Best Women's Footballer, Sunil Chhetri Adjudged Best Men's Player

For the football season 2018-19, Ashalata Devi bagged the women's footballer of the year award, while Sunil Chhetri won the men's footballer of the year. Also, Dangmei Grace, Sahal Abdul Samad won the Women's and Men's footballer of the year.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 July 2019
The duo also captain their national teams.
2019-07-10T10:04:39+0530

India's defensive wall Ashalata Devi has been named as All India Football Federation's women's footballer of the year for 2018-19. Also, in the men's section, talismanic forward Sunil Chhetri grabbed top honours.

ALSO READ: Crass Commercialisation? How Legacy Indian Football Clubs Facing Slow Death

The 34-year-old striker, who has been in peak form in the last couple of years, has earlier won the honour in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017. He currently plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.

This is the third consecutive footballer of the year win for Chhetri and his seventh honour in men's category. Chhetri recently surpassed Argentine striker Lionel Messi to become the second highest active goal-scorer. Chhetri scored a brace against Tajikistan in Intercontinental Cup to take his goal tally to 70.

Sahal Abdul Samad was declared as the emerging player of the year in the men's category whereas Manipur's Dangmei Grace was announced as the emerging player of the year in the women's category.

ALSO READ: AIFF Wants ISL To Play Prestigious AFC Champions League, I-League Clubs Angry

The full list of awards are as follows:

Best grassroots development programme: Jammu and Kashmir FA

Best assistant referee: Joseph Tony (Kerala)

Best referee: R Venkatesh (Tamil Nadu)

Emerging women's footballer of the year: Dangmei Grace (Manipur)

Emerging Men's footballer of the year: Sahal Abdul Samad (Kerala)

Women's footballer of the year: Ashalata Devi

Men's footballer of the year: Sunil Chhetri

(ANI)

