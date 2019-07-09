AIFF Wants ISL To Play Prestigious AFC Champions League, I-League Clubs Angry

Under pressure from its commercial partners, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday decided to give Indian Super League teams a shot at the AFC Champions League. It effectively means I-League teams, a big chunk of which is up in arms against the AIFF, will be able to contest in the relatively less prestigious AFC Cup.

ALSO READ: Crass Commercialisation? How Legacy Indian Football Clubs Facing Slow Death

A much-hassled AIFF now wants the Asian Football Confederation to mediate and convince the warring I-League teams to accept the formula till the elusive unified league of India is formed. Until now, I-League teams played for the AFC Champions League and the ISL franchises, a tournament promoted by AIFF's commercial partners Reliance, played for the AFC Cup.

The AIFF, citing a controversial contract with Reliance, is trying to elevate the ISL as India's premier football league championship. Fearing their future, I-League giants like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and more recent teams like Minerva Punjab, Gokulam Kerala and Aizawl FC have written to the Prime Minister to intervene.

In a media release, the AIFF said: "In light of the MRA as well as the fact that in the last 5 years the entire Indian National squad are mostly being signed/playing for the Hero Indian Super League clubs, and the TV viewership and in stadia audience having grown far more substantially vis a vis the Hero I-League, and the Hero Indian Super League clubs complying with the entire AFC Club licensing criteria, including strong Grassroots, and Youth Development Programmes which had also been certified by the Asian Football Confederation, the AIFF Executive Committee recommends to the Asian Football Confederation to positively consider their request."

Sources close to the developments said AIFF's statement has "mistakes" and the facts stated need "investigation."

"I-League has gained in popularity because of its reach and connect with fans. ISL is given all the good treatment and despite that, fan attendance has dwindled over the years. The AIFF is under pressure because Reliance is paying a lot of money for the federation's sustenance," the source said.

The strategy to rope in AFC seems to be a "pressure" tactic, said a club official. "The same AFC had asked the AIFF to make one league. AIFF failed to do so and are now suggesting status quo for another three-four years. Basically covering up their inability," he said.