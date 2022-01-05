Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Adelaide ATP 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Quarters

The Indian pair will face the winner of another pre-quarterfinal match that takes place between French-Monegasque duo of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys and Belgian combination of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.

Adelaide ATP 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Quarters
Indian pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna (in pic) defeated American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 10-4 in a super tie-breaker in second round. | File Photo

Adelaide ATP 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Quarters
2022-01-05T18:51:14+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 6:51 pm

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna entered the men's doubles quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 ATP tournament with a hard fought win over their rivals here on Wednesday. (More Tennis News)

In the ATP 250 men's event, the Indian combination of Ramkumar and veteran Bopanna, pairing up together for the first time on the ATP tour, had to dig deep to stun the eighth seed American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 10-4 in a super tie-breaker in the second round.

The Indians had earlier trounced American Jamie Cerretani and Brazilian Fernando Romboli 6-2 6-1 in the opening round on Tuesday.

They will face the winner of another pre-quarterfinal match between the French-Monegasque duo of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys and the Belgian combination of Sander Gille Joran Vliegen.

In the women's WTA 500 event here, India's Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok overcame a first-set thrashing to knock out second seeds Gabriella Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos 1-6 6-3 10-8 on Tuesday.

They now await the winner of the match between Australian duo of Priscilla Hon and Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz and American-British pair of Shelby Rogers and Heather Watson in the women's doubles quarterfinals.

The Adelaide event is a tune up tournament for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne.

