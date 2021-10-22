Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

2022 Winter Olympics: Beijing Begins Offering Booster Shots Ahead Of Games

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are set to begin on February 4 next year and will go on till February 20. Bejing had earlier hosted 2008 Summer Olympics.

2022 Winter Olympics: Beijing Begins Offering Booster Shots Ahead Of Games
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics organising committee has decided to allow only Chinese residents in the stands during the Games. | File photo

Trending

2022 Winter Olympics: Beijing Begins Offering Booster Shots Ahead Of Games
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T11:01:55+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 11:01 am

China’s capital Beijing has begun offering booster shots against Covid-19, four months before the city and surrounding regions are to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Other Sports News)

Anyone 18 or older who have received two-dose Chinese vaccines and belong to at-risk groups, including those participating, organizing or working on games facilities, would be eligible for the additional shot, state media reported Friday.

The booster has been rolling out in cities across the vast nation since late September, but Beijing authorities have been extra cautious in who receives the extra jab.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are set to begin on February 4 with only residents of China allowed in the stands. Indoor events with sliding, skiing and jumping will be held in the suburb of Yanqing and the neighboring city of Zhangjiakou.

China has been largely successful in preventing local transmission through strict requirements on mask-wearing, quarantining and contact tracing. Cases continue to pop up, however, with 28 new ones reported Friday, including one in the Beijing suburb of Fengtai.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

The pandemic is believed to have originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, leading to a total lockdown that affected more than 50 million people.

China has been accused of covering up the initial outbreak and stymying investigations into the coronavirus’ origins, although it said earlier this week that it would cooperate with a renewed investigation by the World Health Organization while “firmly opposing any forms of political manipulation.”

WHO on Wednesday released a proposed list of 25 experts to advise it on next steps in the search for the virus’ origins after its earlier efforts were attacked for going easy on China.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Beijing Other Sports Winter Olympics Beijing Olympics Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Bayern Munich Coach Julian Nagelsmann Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bayern Munich Coach Julian Nagelsmann Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Junior Hockey World Cup: Foreign Teams Participating Exempted From Quarantine

'Dominating Australian Batters In Their Own Backyard Was Huge', Says Smriti Mandhana

T20 World Cup 2021: 'Bangladesh Can Play More Freely Now', Says Shakib Al Hasan

Europa Conference League: Bodo/Glimt Humiliate Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma 6-1

Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Get Live Streaming Of SL Vs NED

ICC T20 World Cup: Scotland Maul Oman To Book Super 12 Spot

T20 World Cup: Brett Lee Predicts KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami To Take Individual Honours

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live

Doping: Russian Triathlete Becomes First Disqualification From Tokyo Olympics

Doping: Russian Triathlete Becomes First Disqualification From Tokyo Olympics

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team Alongside Adani Group, Manchester United

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team Alongside Adani Group, Manchester United

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh Through To Super 12 With Big Win Over Papua New Guinea

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh Through To Super 12 With Big Win Over Papua New Guinea

Read More from Outlook

100 Crore Shots: How India Crossed The Covid-19 Vaccine Milestone in 279 Days

100 Crore Shots: How India Crossed The Covid-19 Vaccine Milestone in 279 Days

Outlook Web Desk / As of Friday, more than 102.4 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union territories so far through the Central government. A look at the journey so far.

Live: PM Modi Addresses Nation On Achieving 100 Crore Vaccine Milestone

Live: PM Modi Addresses Nation On Achieving 100 Crore Vaccine Milestone

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in the wake of India, recently crossing the mark of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination shots.

Deepika, Ranveer Eye New IPL Team, Manchester United Keen Too

Deepika, Ranveer Eye New IPL Team, Manchester United Keen Too

Soumitra Bose / The two new IPL teams will be announced on October 25 in Dubai, a day after the high-profile India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash. Close to 15 companies have shown their interest to bid.

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Outlook Web Desk / United States Centre for Disease Control is allowing the flexibility of 'mixing and matching' the booster dose regardless of which type of shot people received first.

Advertisement