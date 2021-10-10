Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Five-Star England Thrash Andorra; Denmark, Sweden Win

The England vs Andorra match was handled by an all-woman team of match officials, led by Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul at the Estadi Nacional.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Five-Star England Thrash Andorra; Denmark, Sweden Win
England players celebrate after scoring one of their five goals against Andorra during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. | iNews

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Five-Star England Thrash Andorra; Denmark, Sweden Win
2021-10-10T10:20:55+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 10:20 am

Denmark added to the most perfect campaign in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying and England also eased toward winning its group. Wins for Scotland, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine moved each closer to at least a place in the playoffs next year with the finals tournament in Qatar in sight. (More Football News)

Cristiano Ronaldo did not even play in Saturday's World Cup program yet still set one men’s international football record and extended another playing against the 2022 tournament host.

In his European record 181st game for Portugal — breaking a tie with his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos’s mark for Spain — Ronaldo score his 112th goal to stretch his men’s world record. Here's a look at the action from six of the 10 European qualifying groups in action Saturday.

GROUP A

Serbia edged into top spot winning 1-0 in Luxembourg to go one point clear of Portugal having played a game more. Ireland won 3-0 at Azerbaijan, and in a five-nation group where the odd team out play Qatar in a friendly, Portugal took its turn. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the first half of a 3-0 win.

GROUP B

Sweden forward Alexander Isak scored a contender for a best goal Saturday in a 3-0 home win over Kosovo. The Real Sociedad striker collected a pass on the left-wing, put the ball through the legs of a challenger, then shot into the top corner from 25 meters (yards).

Sweden trail one point behind group leader Spain — also currently in Nations League action — and can go top Tuesday when Greece visits. Greece scored twice from the 90th minute Saturday to win 2-0 at Georgia.

GROUP C

While Italy is hosting the Nations League Finals this week, Switzerland closed the gap to three points beating Northern Ireland 2-0. The Irish came to Geneva with hopes of putting pressure on the Swiss but the game swung against them when defender Jamal Lewis was sent off in the 37th.

Switzerland can draw level with Italy on Tuesday by winning in Lithuania, and needs a big win. The key game is November 12 when Italy host Switzerland. A draw could even suit the Italians whose goal difference is currently six better than the Swiss who missed many scoring chances Saturday.

GROUP D

In the group led by France, Ukraine took control of second place with a first win, 2-1 at Finland, after five straight draws. Bosnia-Herzegovina stayed in contention with a first competitive win since November 2019, 2-0 at Kazakhstan.

GROUP F

Denmark has put together perhaps the world’s best series of qualifying results as the runaway group leader while Scotland and Israel served up the most dramatic game Saturday. The Danes’ 4-0 win at Moldova was a seventh straight win with no goals conceded and an European-best 26 goals scored.

One day after he made the Ballon d’Or nomination list, defender and captain Simon Kjaer’s goal from the penalty spot was one of four in 21 first-half minutes. Denmark can seal its place in Qatar by beating Austria on Tuesday in Copenhagen.

Scotland beat visiting Israel 3-2 in a tense game with control of second place in the group — and a playoffs berth in March — at stake. Scotland twice trailed, had a first-half penalty saved, leveled in the second half only after a lengthy video review overturned a goal previously disallowed, then missed a clear chance in the 89th.

Four minutes into stoppage time, Scott McTominay of Manchester United bundled the ball over the goal-line after a corner to delight a sold-out Hampden Park. Scotland next play Tuesday at the Faroe Islands which lost 2-0 Saturday to visitors Austria.

GROUP I

England cruised to yet another rout, 5-0 at Andorra, though is still only four points clear of surprise second-place Albania. Five different players scored against the 156th-ranked Andorrans: Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka in the first half and Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish in the second.

The match was handled by an all-woman team of match officials, led by Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul, one day after a fire damaged one of the stands at the tiny Estadi Nacional.

Hungary was impressive at the European Championship in June though lost again at home, 1-0 to Albania, in an empty Puskas Stadium in Budapest. It was a punishment for racist behavior by fans when England visited last month. Poland had a crowd of more than 56,000 in the national stadium in Warsaw to see a 5-0 win over San Marino, and travels to face Albania on Tuesday.

Associated Press (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo Football World Cup qualifiers England national football team Denmark National Football Team Portugal national football team Qatar World Cup 2022 FIFA Sports
