2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Igor Stimac To Use New India Team Vs Oman?

After India's draw to Afghanistan in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, head coach Igor Stimac revealed that he could use an all-new team against Oman on November 19.

Speaking in Dushanbe, he said, "Oman are much better now than the team we played against in Guwahati. We know for a fact that match is going to be very difficult for us. We need to see how quickly we recover after the difficult game that we had just played."

"We have many new young players coming through and it'll be difficult to expect great results from them immediately. I have enough players in my disposal and I'm not afraid to put an all-new team against Oman," quipped Stimac.

He further stated that it is not common for India to make a comeback after conceding. "Earlier, it was not very common when India used to come back after conceding. In the last two games we came back and snatched points in the dying minutes. It clearly shows that we are not ready to give up until the final whistle," the Croatian commented.

On analysing the match, Stimac feels that it was an action-packed match, with India deserving more due to more chances than Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, super-substitute Seiminlen Doungel proved to be his side hero after coming on at the 77th-minute. The attacker replaced Pritam Kotal, and scored India's equaliser in the dying embers of stoppage time. "A footballer always nurtures a dream of representing his country. I'm no different and then scoring for your country when it was needed, gives me immense joy and satisfaction. But, it's just the starting of the journey for me, I need to keep my head down and continue the good work as long as possible," he said.

Regarding the Oman match, he quipped, "Oman's football acumen is there for everyone to see. They are a formidable force at home and we have a steep mountain to climb. We have garnered some good results in the past and if we can execute our plans, we can be hopeful."

(AIFF Press Release Inputs)