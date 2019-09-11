This Video Of Two Toddlers' Love For Each Other Is All You Need To Watch Today

A 40-second video, shared on almost all social media platforms, has awestruck the internet world. Two toddlers see each other from a distance and start running towards each other with open arms. The two then hugged immediately and one of them kissed the other on his cheek.

A man, presumably the person recording the beautiful moment could be heard saying, "My friend, you are adorable." The video is said to have been shot in United States' New York.

The video has left social media world over in awe of the two toddlers and their love for each other. A social media user even asked why can't all the news be this "tender".

Here's the video

And here's how people reacted to the video on Twitter:

The way it should be.. Hatred, racism, and stereotypes are taught. #StopIt — T Kiang (@Mz_Kiang) September 10, 2019

They’re so cute I might actually die — M.gladcal (@_gladwell240) September 10, 2019

Awww. Why can't all the news be this tender and heartwarming?

The arms sticking out. The little legs. The bellies. The smiles. The way they took off after the hug

An abundance of love - enjoying their beautiful day with each other ..they are adorable