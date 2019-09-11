﻿
Home »  Website »  Society »  This Video Of Two Toddlers' Love For Each Other Is All You Need To Watch Today

This Video Of Two Toddlers' Love For Each Other Is All You Need To Watch Today

The video has left social media world over in awe of the two toddlers and their love for each other.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
This Video Of Two Toddlers' Love For Each Other Is All You Need To Watch Today
A screenshot showing the two toddlers running towards each other. The video is winning hearts on the internet.
This Video Of Two Toddlers' Love For Each Other Is All You Need To Watch Today
outlookindia.com
2019-09-11T12:08:22+0530

A 40-second video, shared on almost all social media platforms, has awestruck the internet world. Two toddlers see each other from a distance and start running towards each other with open arms. The two then hugged immediately and one of them kissed the other on his cheek.

A man, presumably the person recording the beautiful moment could be heard saying, "My friend, you are adorable." The video is said to have been shot in United States' New York. 

The video has left social media world over in awe of the two toddlers and their love for each other. A social media user even asked why can't all the news be this "tender".

Here's the video

And here's how people reacted to the video on Twitter:

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Love Society
Next Story : The Ashes 2019: Justin Langer Backs 'World Class' David Warner To Come Good
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Society
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters