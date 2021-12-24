Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
SC Dismisses Appeal Against HC Verdict In 38-year-old Case

The apex court passed the order while hearing the appeal filed by the convict against the high court verdict.

The Supreme Court, New Delhi. | PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

2021-12-24T20:09:02+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 8:09 pm

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed against a verdict of the Patna High Court modifying the conviction and sentence awarded to a man from life term to five years in a 38-year-old case in which a person had died after he had sustained injuries in a scuffle over grazing of crops.

 A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit, which observed that assessment made by the high court was "perhaps on a liberal side", refused to interfere with the August 2019 judgement. "We, therefore, see no reason to interfere with the judgement and order passed by the high court. Consequently, the instant appeal is dismissed," the bench, also comprising Justices S R Bhat and Bela M Trivedi, said in its December 14 order.

The apex court passed the order while hearing the appeal filed by the convict against the high court verdict. The petitioner and some other accused were convicted by a trial court in Bihar for the offences, including that of murder, and were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. They had thereafter moved the high court challenging the trial court verdict. The high court, in its judgement, altered the conviction of one of the accused for the alleged offence punishable under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code to section 304 Part 1 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and sentenced him to a five-year jail.

-With PTI Inputs

