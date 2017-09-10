Ryan School Student Murder: Son Falsely Framed, School Forced Him To Confess, Allege Parents Of Bus Conductor Accused Of Killing Boy

"My son has been falsely framed," said the father of the accused, who has been arrested for brutally murdering a seven-year-old student of Ryan International School in Gurugram.

While pleading for his son's innocence, the father alleged that the school authority has forced his son to accept the crime.

"My son is being falsely framed. My son is innocent; people have forcefully made him accept this crime," the father of the accused bus conductor told ANI.

He further said that the owners of the school are misleading the case.

"He did not say anything started crying. The school authority has falsely framed charges against him," said the father.

The sister of accused bus conductor also blamed the school authority for forcing his brother to accept the crime and said that the school principal has bribed the police to make false case.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police lathi charged people protesting outside Ryan International School.

This incident took place after the protesters set ablaze a liquor shop near the school in Gurugram.

A Gurugram Court on Friday sent the accused involved in the murder of the seven-year old student of Ryan International School to three days of police remand.

The accused was nabbed after the body of the class II student was found inside the toilet of the school, with his throat slit, on Friday.

Meanwhile, the school authorities, represented by Acting Principal Neerja Batra, assured that security measures will be reviewed immediately and all necessary improvements would be made.

"Following the tragic incident at our school yesterday, the school authorities have seriously taken up the review of the security measures at the school. All necessary improvements and measures are being audited and reinforced with the help of experts. We are also seeking advice from the Police department to guide us in this regard," the official notice of the school said.

"While, we are all in great shock and grief at the loss of life of our beloved student Pradhyuman Thakur, we are taking these steps simultaneously to ensure vigorous safety measures in place for all our students and staff. We are closely working with the investigating authorities so that we could be guided further with their expertise," it further noted.

Earlier, the principal of the Gurugram-based school was suspended, the lawyer of the victim's parents said. (ANI)