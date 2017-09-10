The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
10 September 2017 Last Updated at 2:46 pm National

Ryan International School Murder Case: News Agency Crew Attacked By Haryana Police During Protest

ANI personnel Naveen Yadav and Vinod Kumar sustained injuries during the lathicharge being conducted by the police on the protestors.
Outlook Web Bureau
Ryan International School Murder Case: News Agency Crew Attacked By Haryana Police During Protest
ANI photo
Ryan International School Murder Case: News Agency Crew Attacked By Haryana Police During Protest
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Asian News International (ANI)personnel were on Sunday lathicharged by the Haryana Police during the coverage of a protest being carried outside Ryan International School, where a seven-year-old child was murdered inside the school premises.

ANI personnel Naveen Yadav and Vinod Kumar sustained injuries during the lathicharge being conducted by the police on the protestors.

Angry parents and locals gathered outside the school premises since early morning to express dissatisfaction over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police.

Advertisement opens in new window

Seven-year-old Pradyuman, a student of Class II, was killed by the school bus conductor, who was arrested on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Simardeep Singh said the accused tried to sexual assault the boy but killed when he tried to resist.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gurgaon Schools Protests Child Sex Abuse National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Umesh And Shami Return, Ashwin And Jadeja Rested For First Three ODIs Against Australia
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters