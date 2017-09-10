Ryan International School Murder Case: News Agency Crew Attacked By Haryana Police During Protest

Asian News International (ANI)personnel were on Sunday lathicharged by the Haryana Police during the coverage of a protest being carried outside Ryan International School, where a seven-year-old child was murdered inside the school premises.

ANI personnel Naveen Yadav and Vinod Kumar sustained injuries during the lathicharge being conducted by the police on the protestors.

Angry parents and locals gathered outside the school premises since early morning to express dissatisfaction over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman, a student of Class II, was killed by the school bus conductor, who was arrested on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Simardeep Singh said the accused tried to sexual assault the boy but killed when he tried to resist.

