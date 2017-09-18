Ruling BJD's 'Peaceful Hartal' In Odisha Turns Violent, Ambulances Re-Routed, Citizens Inconvenienced

The ruling BJD’s hartal in Odisha over a fuel price hike today turned violent with reports of party activists threatening people, vandalising vehicles and attacking journalists.

Though Chief Minister Naveeen Patnaeik had called for a peaceful hartal, Odisha TV reported that ambulances were re-routed, roads blocked by party activists, and protesters argued with a senior citizen on his way to hospital. A woman was reportedly harassed and her husband beaten up after they objected to the route used by the duo. BJD activists also harassed women journalists.

The police have reportedly assured that action will be taken if there are complaints lodged by the victims and that CCTV footage will be looked into.

BJD leader Baijayant Jay Panda took to Twitter to condemn the violence.