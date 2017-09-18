The Website
18 September 2017

Ruling BJD's 'Peaceful Hartal' In Odisha Turns Violent, Ambulances Re-Routed, Citizens Inconvenienced

The police have reportedly assured that action will be taken if there are complaints lodged by the victims and that CCTV footage will be looked into.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo-PTI
outlookindia.com
2017-09-18T15:14:42+0530

The ruling BJD’s hartal in Odisha over a fuel price hike today turned violent with reports of party activists threatening people, vandalising vehicles and attacking journalists.

Though Chief Minister Naveeen Patnaeik had called for a peaceful hartal, Odisha TV reported that ambulances were re-routed, roads blocked by party activists, and protesters argued with a senior citizen on his way to hospital. A woman was reportedly harassed and her husband beaten up after they objected to the route used by the duo. BJD activists also harassed women journalists.

The police have reportedly assured that action will be taken if there are complaints lodged by the victims and that CCTV footage will be looked into.

BJD leader Baijayant Jay Panda took to Twitter to condemn the violence.

 

