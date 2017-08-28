LIVE: Special CBI Judge Leaves From Panchkula, Sentencing At 2.30 P.M.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, self-styled godman and chief of the religious cult Dera Sacha Sauda is set to face the quantum of sentence to be pronounced by the CBI court today at 2.30 pm.

Ram Rahim who was convicted of rape by a special CBI Court in Panchukla on Friday faces jail term of upto 7 years.

A special court room has been made within the Sunaria jail where the judge will be flown in by a special helicopter and will land in the helipad near to the Sunaria jail.

Rohtak DC had yesterday assured of a vigil and tightened security arrangements. "We currently have 23 factions of paramilitary forces who have been deployed. The Army has also been alerted about the situation. The minute we get to know anything, they will be summoned in an hour. So far everything is functioning normally. However, we are keeping our patrolling constant throughout the night as well," he had said.

LIVE UPDATES:

14:11- Barricades, paramilitary forces stationed 3 km from Sunaria Jail.

The Special Forces and the police are at alert and barricades have been put at about three kilometers from the jail where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is locked up, ahead of the court proceedings against the rape convict.

11:45- Special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh leaves from Panchkula, expected to reach Rohtak by 12:25 pm.

11:00- High-level meeting held to discuss security situation. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has directed National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Director, Intelligence Bureau, Dineshwar Sharma to continuously monitor the situation in Punjab and Haryana, ahead of the court proceedings against rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

11.00- Flag march conducted by police and Rapid Action Force in Barnala.

10.30- 100 objectionable items including batons recovered from Sonipat's Bahalgarh Dera.

The IGP Navdeep Singh Virk revealed that they have recovered around 100 objectionable items including batons from Sonipat's Bahalgarh Dera, adding that objectionable items were kept hidden in fields for which interrogation is underway.

10.00- Shoot on sight can be implemented if any unidentified person poses a threat to peace.

If any unidentified person tries to go near high security area at Sunaria jail complex, 'shoot at sight' can be implemented, confirmed IGP Rohtak Range.

9.45- 23 Dera followers arrested in Punjab's Sangrur till now.

9.00- Haryana and Punjab on high alert.

Haryana and Punjab were on high alert today with elaborate security arrangements in place, particularly in sensitive areas to deal with any situation following the sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies)