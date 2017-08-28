Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sentencing: High-Level Meeting Underway To Discuss Security Situation

Ahead of the court proceedings against rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim today, a high-level meeting is underway at North Block to discuss the security situation in Punjab and Haryana.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Home Secretary, the Director, Intelligence Bureau and other Home Ministry officials are present in the ongoing meeting.

Read Also: Ram Rahim Sentencing: 'Shoot On Sight' Orders Will Be Passed If Anyone Seen As Threat To Peace, Confirms Rohtak DC

Advertisement opens in new window

Meanwhile, Inspector General (I.G.) of Police, Rohtak Navdeep Singh said a total of 1,500 district policemen, 500 from other districts and 23 paramilitary companies are deployed at Rohtak's boundaries.

Speaking on the same matter, Rohtak Superintendent of Police (S.P.) Pankal Nain said that the Rohtak Police is on alert, while they have also got the support of paramilitary services.

The past few days in Panchkula, Sirsa and the neighbouring areas have witnessed a volatile situation, after Ram Rahim was convicted of rape charges.

The court proceedings against the rape convict are scheduled to take place around 2:30 p.m. today.

Earlier, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) B.S. Sandhu had revealed that 52 cases were registered so far and 926 arrests were made.

Following the instances of violence, arrangements were made for the sitting of a CBI Court in Sunaria District Jail for the pronouncement of quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim.

People vacated the Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram in the Bajenka village and the whole premises are being inspected by the police and the Army located in the Sirsa district of Haryana. (ANI)