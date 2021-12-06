Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Again Amid Opposition Protest

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm on Monday amid protest by opposition parties over their demand to revoke the suspension of 12 members of the House.

Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Again Amid Opposition Protest

Trending

Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Again Amid Opposition Protest
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T15:13:15+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 3:13 pm

As soon as the House resumed in the afternoon, Deputy Chairman Harivansh called for laying on the table the statement of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Thereafter the Deputy Chairman sought initiation of the short duration discussion on the 'situation arising out of price rise in the country including the rise in the prices of petroleum products'.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge stated the he was ready for the discussion but requested that the suspended MPs be first called in the House.

Related Stories

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

"I request you to the please call them inside (the House) for once," he said while noting that they have been out of the House for five days.

To this, the Chair said the Leader of Opposition and Leader of the House should sit together to find a solution to this. Kharge said the suspended MPs also want to discuss the price rise issue. However, the Deputy Chairman called out his name to initiate the discussion.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

When Kharge continued with his plea to call the suspended MPs, the Deputy Chairman called the name of Anand Sharma followed that of Fauzia Khan and subsequently Manoj Jha to participate in the debate.

However, no member spoke a word on the issue of price rise. Opposition members started shouting and many members trooped into the well following which the deputy chairman asked them to go back to their seats.

As the protest continues, he adjourned the House for an hour till 3 PM. Twelve Opposition MPs -- six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPI(M) -- were suspended from Rajya Sabha last Monday for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Harivansh Nirmala Sitharaman India New Delhi Rajya Sabha
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

Mapping The Sea

Mapping The Sea

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Seema Guha / Prime Minister Modi and Vladimir Putin have a clear vision of the India-Russia relations and are unlikely to be battered by ties with third countries (China-Russia or India-US).

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Ashutosh Sharma / Nagaland civilian killings are likely to derail the peace process at a time when New Delhi was fast-tracking talks with several political groups in the insurgency-hit region.

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Soumitra Bose / Indian cricket team's new head coach Rahul Dravid is happy that new players took their opportunities in the India vs New Zealand series that the hosts won 1-0 in Mumbai.

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Seema Guha / India and Bangladesh are jointly observing 'Maitri Diwas' to commemorate 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 and India's role in the neighbouring nation's freedom struggle.

Advertisement