Home »  Website »  National »  Principal Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old In Odisha

The incident came to light after the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother, following which a complaint was lodged against the accused on Friday.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 October 2018
Representational Image
A principal of a Odisha school was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl student.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's parents, the accused summoned the minor girl, who is a class 5th student in his office during recess and demanded her to massage his legs. He then later went on to assault the 10-year-old.

The arrested headmaster, however, has denied the allegations and claimed it to be a conspiracy against him.

More details awaited.

ANI

