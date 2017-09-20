The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
20 September 2017 Last Updated at 12:37 pm National News Analysis

PM Modi's 'Make In India' Targets Only Large Businesses: Rahul Gandhi

Outlook Web Bureau
PM Modi's 'Make In India' Targets Only Large Businesses: Rahul Gandhi
File Photo: PTI Photos
PM Modi's 'Make In India' Targets Only Large Businesses: Rahul Gandhi
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make-in-India flagship programme is not garnering the right people.

Rahul, while addressing students at the Princeton University on Tuesday, said that Prime Minister Modi's Make-in-India programme instead of targetting large business should concentrate on promoting small businesses.

While asserting that the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) initiative should help small businesses prosper, Rahul said, "In my view, the highlight of the 'Make in India' concept and the target of the 'Make in India' concept should be different. So, the prime minister feels that target of the concept should be large businesses. I feel that the concept should be targetting the smaller businesses."

Advertisement opens in new window

"The problem is not enough small medium businesses are getting access to the finance, physical system or political system. You have large companies that have a role, but then the small or medium companies should be turning in large companies and that's not happening. And that is the thing from where jobs are going to come from," he added.

Rahul Gandhi further said that there is need of focussing on the agricultural front.

"We also have to look into the agriculture sector; from there also, a lot of jobs can be produced," he said.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has said that unemployment is one of the major threats to the growth of the nation.

Rahul also said that New Delhi needs to work on providing adequate education and health facilities to all its people, irrespective of whether they are rich or poor.

Gandhi further averred the need to work on the lines of gender equality.

Advertisement opens in new window

Rahul Gandhi's address comes days after his recent address at the University of California, Berkeley, where, in his speech on 'India at 70', he reflected on contemporary India and the path forward for the world's largest democracy.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi New Jersey Politics BJP Congress BJP. Congress Make In India National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 430 Police Encounters In 6 Months: Uttar Pradesh Govt's Strategy To Tackle Crime
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters