The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
18 September 2017 Last Updated at 3:55 pm National

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, 6th Time In 6 Days, BSF Fires Back

Outlook Web Bureau
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, 6th Time In 6 Days, BSF Fires Back
File-Representative Image
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, 6th Time In 6 Days, BSF Fires Back
outlookindia.com
2017-09-18T15:57:42+0530

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire for the sixth time in six days forcing the BSF to fire back.

A senior BSF officer said the firing by Pak Rangers in Jammu district's Arnia sector started at around 2100 hours yesterday and intermittent firing continued till 0530 hours today.

"At about 2100 hours Pak Rangers started unprovoked firing in the Arnia Sector and later also fired mortar shells. The Indian forces effectively and strongly retaliated and suppressed the enemy fire in few minutes along the IB in Arnia sector," the officer said.

There were no casualties among BSF personnel or civilians, he added.

Yesterday, a woman was killed and five other civilians were injured when Pakistan troops heavily shelled Border Outposts (BoP) and villages through the intervening night of September 16 and September 17.

On September 16, Pakistani troops opened fire with small and heavy weapons at BoPs and border hamlets of Arnia Sector.  

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jammu Indo-Pak Border BSF National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Wayne Rooney Gets 2-Year Ban After Admitting To Drink-Driving, Ordered To Do 100 Hours Of Unpaid Work
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters