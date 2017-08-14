Nissan Launches NissanConnect Connected Car Tech

Nissan has introduced its connected car technology in India under the label ‘NissanConnect’. This feature is available on all new Nissan models including the Micra, Sunny and the Terrano. The NissanConnect technology has been developed by Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre India (RNTBCI).

The telematics control module (with built-in SIM) is factory-fitted on select variants of Nissan’s India lineup for no additional cost. From September 1, Nissan's existing customers along with new buyers opting for lower-spec trims will get this module as an additional accessory; prices for which will be revealed soon.

Nissan is offering three years of free subscription, while Honda’s 'HondaConnect' doesn’t offer a free subscription only for a year. Also, the HondaConnect comes at an additional cost of Rs 7,999. New Nissan customers can download the NissanConnect App from the app store of their respective mobile platforms across Android, iOS and Windows, following which the dealer will activate the app.

What does it offer?

Locate your car with the app and share your car's exact location with any person

Set a speed limit for your car on the app (get a notification via sms and the app when the car crosses set speed limit, a helpful feature for parents)

Geo Fencing: alerts you when the vehicle goes out of a set boundary

Curfew Alert/Time Fencing: alerts you if the vehicle moves after the set time limit

Service booking and complete service history

Your complete vehicle info by putting in the VIN (vehicle identification number), additionally offers document wallet and fuel logs

Can plan trip with built-in weather info in the app along with fastest route guidance and past history

Voice alerts on the go

Source: cardekho.com