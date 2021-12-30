Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Naseeruddin Shah Slammed For Referring To Mughals As 'Refugees'

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has landed in trouble yet again and this time for referring the Mughals as refugees in a viral video.

The actor has often been trolled online for his radical political views. | Instagram\NaseeruddinShah

2021-12-30T12:52:09+05:30
Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 12:52 pm

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has gotten himself in yet another controversy, this time for making controversial statements about the Mughals. The actor was caught on camera saying that Mughals were "refugees" in a now-viral video. 


In a video circulating on social media, the actor can be seen in an interview with  The Wire. According to News18, the following  lines from the original video were omitted in the clip: “No one talks about Taimur, no one talks about Mahmud of Ghazni, no one talks about Nadir Shah. I don’t think these people are conversant with that history. Those were the marauders who came, looted and left."

Shah has faced backlash after referring to Mughals as "refugees," and the video has gone viral, with the hashtag "Mughals" trending on Twitter.  

 

Shah, who is frequently in the news for his political opinions, had previously slammed Indian Muslims for celebrating the Taliban and advised them to reconsider their beliefs. He sent a powerful message to Indian Muslims who are "celebrating" the Taliban's return to Afghanistan. Some on Twitter praised Shah for speaking out against the celebrations around the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, while others trolled and slammed him for doing so.

The 'Wednesday' actor will be seen in a upcoming web series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'. The comedy-drama also features actors Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, Raghubir Yadav and others.

 

