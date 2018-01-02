Maharashtra On Boil: After Pune, Violent Protests Reach Mumbai, Local Train Services Hit

The violent clashes in Pune between Dalits and right-wing groups during a rally to commemorate Bhima-Koregaon battle, that claimed at least one life on Monday , reached many parts of Mumbai on Tuesday .

The event was organised to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa's army.

Traffic services in and around both the major cities were disrupted as the protesting groups staged 'Rasta Roko' in several parts. According to a report, the Sion-Panvel highway has been blocked by protesting Dalit organisations. Local train services have been hit on the Harbour Line between Chembur and Govandi following protests in Mumbai.





Video Editing: Suraj Wadhwa/Outlook