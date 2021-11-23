Madhya Pradhesh's Chief Minister Announces That Indore's Patalpani Railway Station Is To Be Named After Tribal Icon Tantya Bhil

Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
| PTI Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T12:04:16+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 12:04 pm

After accusing Congress of crediting only one family for achieving Independence, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan continues the tribal outreach and announced that Patalpani railway station in Indore and two other landmarks in that city will be named after tribal icon Tantya Bhil. Notably, Bhopal's Habibganj railway station was recently named after Rani Kamalapati, a tribal queen.

Accusing the previous governments of ignoring the tribal history, Chouhan on Monday said that Indore's Bhanwar Kuan intersection and MR 10 bus stand, being developed at the cost of Rs 53 crore, will also be named after Tantya Bhil.

“Like Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati station, Patalpani railway station (in Indore district) will be named after Tantya Bhil, who had sacrificed his life,” Chouhan said while addressing a tribal gathering, marking the conclusion of the week-long 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' celebrations.
On the occasion of the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' on November 15, which was observed on the birth anniversary of revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a veiled swipe at Congress saying previous governments had ignored the history and contribution of tribals.

Known as the “Indian Robin Hood” by tribals, Tantya Bhil is hailed as one of the revolutionaries who waged an armed struggle against the British rule for 12 years. It is said that Tantya used to loot the treasuries of the British government and distribute the wealth among the poor. 

-With PTI Inputs

