No-Confidence Vote LIVE UPDATES: 'Important Day In Parliament Democracy', Says PM Modi

The stage is set for the first no-trust motion in Parliament in 13 years on Friday. The trigger for the motion is the Telangana issue but with the general elections less than a year away, there are significant pulls and pressures on the government, not just from the Opposition but from within the NDA as well.
LIVE UPDATES:
10:35 AM IST
Meeting of Shiv Sena parliamentary committee begins inside the party office in Parliament complex.
10:41 AM IST
Is this time sufficient for us to highlight issues of 130 crore Indians & faults of this govt? Each party should get 30 minutes: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress
10:32 AM IST
Ahead of the trust vote, Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal tweets, "No Confidence: In the government, In the Rupee at an all time low of 69.05, In investigating agencies, People are waiting to vote for change in 2019."
10:35 AM IST
BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Parliament ahead of No Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha.
10:15 AM IST
Rajnath Singh, Rakesh Singh, Virendra Singh Mast and Arjun Ram Meghwal to speak from the government on No Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha today.
09:45 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi to be the first speaker from Congress.
9:40 AM IST
PM Modi to meet top ministers and BJP president Amit Shah at around 10:45 am inside his office in Parliament office.
9:10 AM IST
Shiv Sena maintains suspense ahead of the no-trust vote. Party MP Bhawana Gawali Patil told Outlook that the Sena MPs will hold a meeting in parliament house at 10am today but will take a decision on voting only after a call from leader Uddhav Thackeray.
09:07 AM IST
"As far as I'm concerned, so long the party has nt left me in the lurch, nor have I left the party, though maybe high time & right time, I should, could & would support BJP as a loyal & true soldier. For the time being my vote is here, rest for 2019 elections."Yeh kahani phir kabhi": Shatrughan Sinha
9:08 AM IST
Discussions will start at 11 am today. Nation is concerned about the stand of Shiv Sena. Our party will make the right decision. Between 10:30 -11:00 am, party chief will himself tell the party about his decision: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena.
08:30 AM IST
Union Minister and BJP MP from Nawada, Bihar, Giriraj Singh takes a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi ahead of no-confidence motion. "Bhukamp ke maze lene ke liye taiyar ho jayie," tweets Singh.
8 AM IST
PM Modi At A Press Meet
Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I'm sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion & ensure constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate. We owe this to the people & the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely: PM Modi
7:36 AM IST
PM Modi Tweets Ahead of The No-Confidence Motion
Hours ahead of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate. We owe this to the people & the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely."
