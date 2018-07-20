No-Confidence Vote LIVE UPDATES: 'Important Day In Parliament Democracy', Says PM Modi

The stage is set for the first no-trust motion in Parliament in 13 years on Friday. The trigger for the motion is the Telangana issue but with the general elections less than a year away, there are significant pulls and pressures on the government, not just from the Opposition but from within the NDA as well.

LIVE UPDATES:

10:35 AM IST

Meeting of Shiv Sena parliamentary committee begins inside the party office in Parliament complex.

10:41 AM IST

Is this time sufficient for us to highlight issues of 130 crore Indians & faults of this govt? Each party should get 30 minutes: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress

10:32 AM IST

Ahead of the trust vote, Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal tweets, "No Confidence: In the government, In the Rupee at an all time low of 69.05, In investigating agencies, People are waiting to vote for change in 2019."

10:35 AM IST

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Parliament ahead of No Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha.

10:15 AM IST

Rajnath Singh, Rakesh Singh, Virendra Singh Mast and Arjun Ram Meghwal to speak from the government on No Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha today.

09:45 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi to be the first speaker from Congress.

9:40 AM IST

PM Modi to meet top ministers and BJP president Amit Shah at around 10:45 am inside his office in Parliament office.

9:10 AM IST

Shiv Sena maintains suspense ahead of the no-trust vote. Party MP Bhawana Gawali Patil told Outlook that the Sena MPs will hold a meeting in parliament house at 10am today but will take a decision on voting only after a call from leader Uddhav Thackeray.

09:07 AM IST

"As far as I'm concerned, so long the party has nt left me in the lurch, nor have I left the party, though maybe high time & right time, I should, could & would support BJP as a loyal & true soldier. For the time being my vote is here, rest for 2019 elections."Yeh kahani phir kabhi": Shatrughan Sinha

9:08 AM IST

Discussions will start at 11 am today. Nation is concerned about the stand of Shiv Sena. Our party will make the right decision. Between 10:30 -11:00 am, party chief will himself tell the party about his decision: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena.

08:30 AM IST

Union Minister and BJP MP from Nawada, Bihar, Giriraj Singh takes a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi ahead of no-confidence motion. "Bhukamp ke maze lene ke liye taiyar ho jayie," tweets Singh.

8 AM IST

PM Modi At A Press Meet

Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I'm sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion & ensure constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate. We owe this to the people & the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely: PM Modi

7:36 AM IST

PM Modi Tweets Ahead of The No-Confidence Motion

Hours ahead of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate. We owe this to the people & the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely."

