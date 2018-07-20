The Website
20 July 2018 National

Shiv Sena Maintains Suspense Ahead Of No-Trust Vote

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo

All eyes are now set on the Shiv Sena ahead of today’s no-trust vote in the Lok Sabha. The party, however, has been maintaining suspense over the issue.

Speaking to Outlook on Friday morning, Shiv Sena MP, Bhawana Gawali  Patil said the party MPs are waiting for a decision from its leader Uddhav Thackeray on the no-trust vote.

“The party MPs are holding a meeting in parliament house at 10 O’Clock today. But, I don’t think a decision will come from that. We are waiting for a decision from Uddhav Thackeray,” she said.

Sena has been at loggerheads with its ally BJP for some time now with its leaders finding no qualm to openly attack the governments in Maharasthra and at the Centre.

Patil said Sena has been raising various issues with the government at the Centre including GST and demonetisation.

Meanwhile, some reports suggested that the Sena will vote against the no-confidence motion, but will talk against the government during the discussion before the vote. Reports also suggested that BJP chief Amit Shah  has already reached out to the Shiv Sena leadership ahead of the no-trust vote.

The party had earlier issued a whip for its MPs, directing them to be present in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Shiv Sena has 18 members in the Lok Sabha.

