LIVE Updates | Hearing Underway, Madras HC To Decide On Karunanidhi Burial At Marina Beach

DMK chief M Karunanidhi, a colossus in Tamil Nadu politics, poet, columnist and script writer, who left an indelible imprint on the state's public life for over five decades, died today, setting the stage for a late night courtroom drama over where he shall be buried.

The 94-year-old leader breathed his last at the Kauvery Hospital in downtown Chennai at 6.10 p.m after waging a grim battle for life for 11 days, the hospital said.

Within minutes of Karunanidhi's death, a huge row erupted after the state's AIADMK government rejected the demand of the DMK, its long-standing political rival in state politics, for land on the famed sands of the Marina beach where he could be buried.

Wasting no time, DMK's counsel P Wilson and A Sarvanan rushed to the residence of H G Ramesh, the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, with a plea to direct the state government to revoke its decision denying permission for Karunanidhi's burial and erection of a memorial to him on the beach.

The judges heard the arguments by counsel for the DMK and the state government before adjourning the matter around 1.15 a.m for resumed hearing at 8 in the morning.

LIVE UPDATES

08.35 AM

Madras High Court dismisses petitions filed by Traffic Ramaswamy, K Balu & Duraisamy challenging construction of memorials at Marina beach.

08. 27 AM

Case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu Govt at Marina beach for M Karunanidhi: Madras HC directs Traffic Ramaswamy’s lawyer to file memorandum that he has no objection to bury Karunanidhi’s body at Marina beach. Lawyer submits the memorandum to the Acting Chief Justice

08.25 AM

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall. pic.twitter.com/yssEqrRLl9 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

08.20 AM

Case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu Govt at Marina beach for M Karunanidhi: Lawyer of petitioner Traffic Ramaswamy says 'We have no objection to the burial land for Karunanidhi'. Acting Chief Justice says to the lawyer 'Withdraw your case'.

08.10 AM

Case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu Govt at Marina beach for M Karunanidhi: Tamil Nadu Govt files its counter affidavit in the case. Hearing in the matter is underway at Madras High Court.

07.45 AM

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall. pic.twitter.com/Hkn17QkMo0 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

07.05 AM

This is a great loss for Tamil Nadu. My deep condolences to his family members & DMK party workers: Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami after paying last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall

This is a great loss for Tamil Nadu. My deep condolences to his family members & DMK party workers: Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami after paying last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall pic.twitter.com/bm2I3oiZub — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

07.00 AM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy & Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at Chennai's Rajaji Hall where mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi are kept.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy & Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at Chennai's Rajaji Hall where mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu CM M #Karunanidhi are kept. pic.twitter.com/WPcwZfWrPN — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

06.30 AM