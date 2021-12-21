Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Left's Reemergence In Kolkata Civic Polls Part Of TMC's Strategy: BJP

He claimed that the TMC was trying to create confusion among the voters about who is the main opposition party in the state.

Left's Reemergence In Kolkata Civic Polls Part Of TMC's Strategy: BJP
BJP's new national vice-president Dilip Ghosh (R) with party's new State President Sukanta Majumdar (L) during a felicitation at BJP Party office in Kolkata. | PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Trending

Left's Reemergence In Kolkata Civic Polls Part Of TMC's Strategy: BJP
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T22:23:20+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 10:23 pm

The CPI(M)-led Left Front coming up as second in terms of vote share in Kolkata civic polls is part of TMC's ploy to divide opposition votes, the BJP said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar asserted that his party will prove in the elections to the 111 other civic bodies who is the prime opponent of the TMC.

Claiming that the Left Front is a beneficiary of the TMC's "game plan" to keep the BJP at bay, Majumdar said, "It is a strategy of the TMC to divide opposition votes so that it can win elections easily." This is the reason why TMC is welcoming the Left Front's climbing back to the second spot in terms of vote share, he said. On whether the Left was becoming a stronger force than the BJP in West Bengal, Majumdar said, "There is no such possibility as the BJP is the main opposition party in the state."

He claimed that the TMC was trying to create confusion among the voters about who is the main opposition party in the state. "It will understand who is their chief opponent during the elections to the 111 other municipal bodies spread across West Bengal." The Left Front got 11.13 per cent of the votes polled, winning two seats, while the BJP got an 8.94 per cent vote share, bagging three seats. The TMC won 134 of the total 144 wards in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) with a vote share of 71.95 per cent.

Related Stories

Politicians Condemn Golden Temple 'Sacrilege': Who Said What

The Congress also won two seats with 4.47 per cent of the total votes polled, while other candidates pocketed a 3.25 percent vote share. Three seats were won by Independent candidates. BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the civic poll results were not a true reflection of the people's choice. "The State Election Commission is effectively a frontal organisation of the ruling party in the state. It is not possible to hold free and fair elections with the state police and administration," he claimed. "TMC workers indulged in false voting in a festive mood. It is astonishing that despite this, opposition candidates won some seats," he added. He said the BJP will explore legal options, as well as organise political movements. 

-With PTI Inputs

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kolkata CPI(M) Left Front By-Polls Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP Congress Candidates
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Seema Guha / President Putin’s telephone call to Prime Minister Modi has fuelled speculation of a Moscow initiative to broker peace between the two Asian giants.

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission's proposals to add six seats in Jammu and only one in Kashmir have led to protests from several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

Koushik Paul / India have themselves to blame for the loss against Japan. India will face Pakistan for the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 bronze medal. Get here highlights of IND vs JPN match.

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC predictably swept the Kolkata Municipal corporation elections but the Left came second in 65 wards and secured about 11 per cent votes, against BJP’s 9 per cent.

Advertisement