Land Rover Begins 2018 Off-Road Experience Drive - Discovery Sport, Evoque To Steer The Tour

Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover is conducting the 2018 edition of its off-road tour in the country from today onwards. The carmaker now calls this year-long activity ‘Above and Beyond Tour’. It was previously known as ‘Land Rover Experience’. The tour lets owners, as well as prospective buyers, experience Land Rover’s SUVs over off-road terrain.

The luxury carmaker will initiate the tour from Chandigarh on April 13, 2018, and it will later spread to 12 cities across the country. After Chandigarh, the ‘Above and Beyond Tour’ will head to Delhi, where it will be organised from 11th to 13th May, 2018. From there, it will move on to Noida (8th to 10th June), Ahmedabad (8th to 10th June), Indore (25th to 26th August) and Nagpur (15th to 16th September). Land Rover is yet to reveal the other locations. Land Rover will have the Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Evoque SUV to offer to the participants for the experiential off-road circuit.

Advertisement opens in new window

Company-trained instructors will be helping out drivers on how to overcome adverse terrains and driving conditions in a Land Rover. They will be educating prospective customers on key features that help the Land Rover SUVs tackle difficult roads.

The British luxury marquee launched the Range Rover Evoque in a convertible avatar in March 2018. However, the drop-top version is only available with the range-topping HSE Dynamic variant. Priced at Rs 69.53 lakh, it costs Rs 9.54 lakh more over the standard hard-top version, which is tagged at Rs 59.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Unlike the four-door standard Evoque, the convertible is a two-door version reminiscent of the Evoque Coupe, which isn’t offered in India.

The other SUV available for the experience, the Discovery Sport, is priced at Rs 42.48 lakh for the base TD4 Pure variant, going up to Rs 57.46 lakh for the TD4 HSE Luxury variant (both prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Source: cardekho.com