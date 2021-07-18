Kolkata Police Special Task Force Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 26 Cr, Drug Peddler Arrested

Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday nabbed a drug peddler in the city and confiscated 5.177 kg heroin worth Rs 26 crores from his possession, a senior officer said on Sunday.

According to the officials, the STF team hunted down the Durgapur-based 'wanted' drug peddler following a tip-off . The accused was riding a motorcycle on EM Bypass near Captain Bheri under Pragati Maidan Police Station area on Saturday midnight.

"We seized from his possession heroin weighing around 5.177 kg having a market value of Rs 25.88 crore in the international grey market," the police officer said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(With PTI Input)

