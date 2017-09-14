Kerala Women’s Panel Chief Gets Life Threat, Packet Of Human Excreta After Booking Victim-Shaming MLA

The Kerala Women’s Commission chief today said that she has received life threats and a packet of human excreta after the panel booked PC George MLA over his remarks on the actress who sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kochi in February.

Mathrubhumi reported that women’s panel chief M.C. Josephine has said that she received a threatening letter and a packet of human excreta by post at her office. She also said that apart from her members of the Women in Cinema Collective, an organization formed in reaction to the attack against the actress, had also complained of receiving threats to them.

George had stirred up a hornets’ nest by seeking to trivialise the brutal assault on the actress and attempting a character assassination of the victim. “How could the actress go for acting the next day after the incident if she was brutally assaulted, as made out by the police in the court? Which hospital did she get treatment from?” he had asked, while talking to reporters.

When the Kerala Women's Commission suo moto registered a case against him, George, an independent MLA, even tried to intimidate the judicial body. “The women’s commission wants to chop my nose. But, if they come to me, they will not only lose their nose, but many more,” he had said.

Earlier, there were also allegations against superstar Dileep, who is lodged in connection with the case, that he had unleashed a paid social media campaign to malign the victim and to whitewash his image.

Following George’s statement, the actress had shot a moving open letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan coming out heavily against Geroge. “What do people like PC George want me to do? Commit suicide? Or, did they want me to confine myself to a lunatic asylum or in the backyard of my house? Or, want me run away from society and live in a hideout?” she had asked.