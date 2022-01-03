Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Kerala: Viral Video Shows Policeman Kicking Man For Travelling Without Ticket On Train

The latest incident comes two days after a Kerala Police team allegedly forced a foreigner to empty the alcohol bottles he had purchased from a state-owned liquor outlet for New Year's Day celebrations, a video of which also went viral.

Kerala: Viral Video Shows Policeman Kicking Man For Travelling Without Ticket On Train
Police personnel during a function at Sabarimala Sannidhanam, in Pathanamthitta district. | PTI Photo

Trending

Kerala: Viral Video Shows Policeman Kicking Man For Travelling Without Ticket On Train
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T23:32:56+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 11:32 pm

Kerala Police has again found itself at the receiving end after a video went viral showing one of its officers on deputation to the Railway Police repeatedly kicking a man for travelling on a train without a ticket.        

The nearly 20-second video made by a passenger shows the officer standing over the man, who is initially sitting on the floor near the door of the train and then keels over completely after repeated kicks by the officer. The incident occurred on Sunday on the Maveli Express. The errant policeman, an ASI, and another civil police officer boarded the train from Kannur and proceeded to check tickets of the passengers.       

The man was assaulted under the belief that he did not have a ticket and the police also claimed that he was drunk. He was later made to get off from the train at Vadakara. Kannur Superintendent of Police P Elangovan told a news channel on Monday that a report regarding the incident has been called for from the ACP of Special Branch. The SP said the officer in question is on deputation to the Kerala Railway Police. He also said a parallel inquiry is being conducted by the Railway Police regarding the incident.      

Related Stories

China Builds Bridge Over Pangong Lake: PLA Trying To Stoke Tensions In Ladakh Again?

The latest incident comes two days after a Kerala Police team allegedly forced a foreigner to empty the alcohol bottles he had purchased from a state-owned liquor outlet for New Year's Day celebrations, a video of which also went viral. In the matter involving the foreigner, the state government on Saturday suspended a police officer, who allegedly forced the foreigner to pour down the liquor.       

Responding to the latest incident, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan told reporters on Monday that police had gotten out of hand as its lower ranked officials were being controlled by the ruling party's district and area committees and not by the senior officers of the force. He said police in Kerala have "miserably failed" to protect the life and property of the people and was reduced to being a "mute spectator" on several occasions. Satheesan said communal groups, goons and the police were walking around uncontrolled in the state.       

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The LoP also accused the Chief Minister of going out of his way to protect such errant officers and terming such incidents as "isolated" ones when in reality police was allegedly committing such atrocities regularly. Police in Kerala are at a "shameful and embarrassing" position presently, he added. Kerala PCC president and Congress MP K Sudhakaran also criticised the police for its officers' actions including the recent incident where a foreigner was forced to empty on the road the liquor he had bought for not having the purchase receipt. Sudhakaran also wanted the Home portfolio to be taken away from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Pinarayi Vijayan Kannur Kerala Police Viral Photos Police Train Opposition Leader Drunk
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Third Wave Has Begun, Says Govt Body Chief: A Look At Covid-19 Status Across India

Third Wave Has Begun, Says Govt Body Chief: A Look At Covid-19 Status Across India

Outlook Web Desk / Dr NK Arora, Chairman of India's Covid-19 vaccine task force NTAGI, in a TV interview, confirmed the onset of the third wave with respect to the spike in Covid-19 cases across India.

China Builds Bridge Over Pangong Lake: PLA Trying To Stoke Tensions In Ladakh Again?

China Builds Bridge Over Pangong Lake: PLA Trying To Stoke Tensions In Ladakh Again?

Seema Guha / Reports of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) displaying their flag in Galwan Valley and building a bridge over the Pangong Lake in Ladakh caused concern in New Delhi today.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back To Share Honours

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back To Share Honours

Jayanta Oinam / In reply to India's 202, South Africa were 35/1 at the close of play at Wanderers. Catch Day 1 highlights.

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul

Naseer Ganai / The recent reports of a bridge being constructed by China over the Pangong Lake have left many including the Chushul Councillor Konchok Stazin concerned about its motives.

Advertisement