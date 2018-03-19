The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
19 March 2018 Last Updated at 6:36 pm National

KCR Meets Mamata In Kolkata, Calls It Beginning Of Federal Front Against BJP And Congress

Outlook Web Bureau
KCR Meets Mamata In Kolkata, Calls It Beginning Of Federal Front Against BJP And Congress
Video grab
KCR Meets Mamata In Kolkata, Calls It Beginning Of Federal Front Against BJP And Congress
outlookindia.com
2018-03-19T20:39:36+0530

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today and called it the beginning of a federal front to take on the BJP and the Congress in the 2019 general elections. 


Video: Sandipan Chatterjee; Editing: Suraj Wadhwa

Advertisement opens in new window

Talking to reporters after the meeting at the State Secretariat, Rao, the chief of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, said that the country needed an alternative agenda and an alternative political force.

"The country needs something good...What will happen if the BJP goes and the Congress comes? Will it do any wonders? We are in talks with like-minded parties," he said, emerging from his meeting with Banerjee who heads the Trinamool Congress.

He said this was the beginning of the federal front which would be a people's front.

Rao had recently said a non-Congress and non-BJP front should be formed in the country, as he called for a "qualitative change" in politics.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee K. Chandrasekhar Rao West Bengal Telangana Kolkata Politics National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Sisodia Defends Apology Spree, Says 'Want To Spend Time Working For People And Not In Courts'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters