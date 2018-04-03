A 22-year-old, Gowhar Ahmad Rather, who was wounded after receiving fire arm injuries on Monday at Kangan, succumbed today at the Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital told Outlook. Gowhar had sustained firearm injuries in Kangan area, around 40 km northwest of Srinagar.
The Medical Superintendent said the cause of his death was firearm injury to his head. With his death, five civilian have been killed since Sunday morning when in three separate encounters, the police and the army killed 13 militants in South Kashmir.
The police had earlier claimed that Gowhar was injured “after falling down when the forces were chasing protestors.” But his family members said that he was "targeted from close range and shot in the head with bullet". Local residents of Kangan alleged that the youth was hit by a bullet fired by the forces at Kangan during the clashes.
On Monday evening the police spokesperson said a group of “miscreants had gathered in Kangan market to pelt stones and disturb law and order in the area.” “A police party reached the spot. On seeing, the miscreants started running during the course of which a boy Gowhar Ahmad Rather fell down and injured his head on the edge of the drain,” the police spokesperson had said. He said the injured person was taken to Trauma Hospital Kangan where from he was referred to SKIMS Soura. “Reports regarding bullet injury are completely false since no bullet was fired on the spot,” the spokesperson had claimed.
A senior police official told Outlook that the police have initiated an internal inquiry into the incident.
Kashmir Valley Tensed After Youth Injured In Kangan Clashes Succumbs
A 22-year-old, Gowhar Ahmad Rather, who was wounded after receiving fire arm injuries on Monday at Kangan, succumbed today at the Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital told Outlook. Gowhar had sustained firearm injuries in Kangan area, around 40 km northwest of Srinagar.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 5,000-Strong Mob Burns Homes Of 2 Dalit Politicians In Rajasthan
- SC Refuses To Suspend SC/ST Act Order
- Gautam Gambhir Mocks Shahid Afridi For His Comments On Kashmir
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- 'My Brain Is My Enemy': News Anchor Commits Suicide By Jumping Off 5th Floor In Hyderabad
- Rajeev Chandrasekhar Resigns As Board Director Of Republic TV
- High GDP Growth, Biggest Economic Reforms Prove Hung Parliament, Not Majority Government, Is Best For India
- Hoax Alert! Major Quake Of Magnitude 9.1 Or 9.2 To Hit New Delhi
- Western Countries Asked Us To Spread Wahabism To Counter Soviets During Cold War, Says Saudi Crown Prince
- Congress Initiates Impeachment Process Against CJI Dipak Misra: NCP Leaders
- Ace Composer Ilayaraja Says Jesus Didn’t Experience Resurrection But Ramana Maharshi Did, Angers Christians
- Ball Tampering Row: Steve Smith Breaks Down, Says 'It Was A Failure Of My Leadership'
Post a Comment