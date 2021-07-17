Was Asked To Focus On Bringing BJP Back To Power In Karnataka: Yediyurappa After Meeting Nadda

July 17, 2021
'We discussed about the development of the party in the state. He asked me to give special emphasis on bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka.', Yediyurappa said after meeting Nadda

Outlook Web Desk 17 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:23 pm
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa met BJP President J P Nadda to discuss development of the party in Karnataka. Earlier he had attended a meeting with PM Modi as well.
File Photo
2021-07-17T12:23:56+05:30

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday met BJP president J P Nadda in New Delhi. After the meeting he said that he has been bestowed with the responsibility to strengthen the party and restore it's former glory  in the state by bringing it back to power.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to meet Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

"We discussed about the development of the party in the state. He asked me to give special emphasis on bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka. The same was told by the prime minister also. A detailed discussion happened," Yediyurappa said after meeting Nadda.

He said that these are the responsibilities the BJP chief has given to him.

On Friday, Yediyurappa had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed pending state works, including Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river.

The meetings come at a time political circles are abuzz with speculations of Yediyurappa being replaced as the chief minister.

Yediyurappa on Saturday dismissed rumours about his resignation, saying it is not at all true.

On the meeting with Nadda, he said, "I've discussed in detail about the development of the party in the state and the country. He has given so many instructions to me. He has a good about opinion about me. I'll work for the party and come back to power again in Karnataka." 

(With PTI Inputs)

