Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Judiciary Faces Perennial Problems, If Unsolved Will Haunt My Successors Too, Says CJI Ramana

He said there is a need to develop judicial infrastructure and it would result in more respect towards courts.

N. V. Ramana, Chief Justice of India. | PTI Photo

2021-12-26T22:07:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 10:07 pm

Stressing the need for stepping up judicial Infrastructure in the country, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday said the Judiciary is also facing certain fundamental problems and they continue to haunt his successors also if not solved.      

Speaking at a Civic Reception in Vijayawada, he further said there are 4.60 crore pending cases in courts and the number is not big for a country like India which has a population of about 150 crore. Maintaining that courts would interfere when there is violation of rights, Justice Ramana said the Executive is also responsible for providing justice and that if it functions within the parameters of law, there is no necessity for anyone to come to courts.        

“Like all systems, the Judiciary is also facing certain fundamental problems. My predecessors, Chief Justices, also mentioned them. I am also raising those issues. This will be a perennial problem to my successors too, because slowly we are forgetting the importance of Judiciary and legal education,” he said. He said there is a need to develop judicial infrastructure and it would result in more respect towards courts.

Justice Ramana was given the Lifetime Achievement award by the Rotary Club in a felicitation programme.“You all know how important the Rule of Law is. If there is no rule of law in any country, anarchy prevails. It poses a threat to the existence of democracy. There is a necessity to enlighten the public on rule of law,” he said.

Indianisation of the country's legal system is the need of the hour and it is crucial to make the justice delivery system more accessible and effective, the CJI said adding simplification of legal procedures is  necessary for the common people to understand court proceedings. He said though the nation got independence about 75 years ago, the country is still facing problems such as illiteracy, health issues, poverty, unemployment and superstitions which need to be alleviated.     

Stating that people should be enlightened about their constitutional rights and responsibilities, Justice Ramana said organizations such as Rotary Club should take up awareness programmes for the public. The Chief Justice is on a three-day tour of Andhra Pradesh. Earlier in the evening, the State government hosted a High Tea for the CJI. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his wife  Bharathi, welcomed the CJI and participated in the programme. Supreme Court Judge Justice JK Maheshwari, and Chief Justices and several judges of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana High Courts also participated. 

-With PTI Inputs

