May 06, 2021
Poshan
Woman Jumps On Funeral Pyre Of Father, Who Died Of Covid; Hospitalised

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and from there, referred to Jodhpur for treatment

Outlook Web Bureau 06 May 2021
The police officer said the youngest daughter had insisted to go to crematorium for the last rites.
Representational image
In a very saddening incident reported from Rajasthan’s Barmer, a 34-year-old grieving woman jumped into the funeral pyre of her father, who died after contracting Covid. The woman is currently hospitalised in a critical condition with severe burn injuries on her body.

Police said that Damodardas Sharda, 73, passed away at a hospital on Tuesday after suffering from the viral disease. While he was being cremated, the youngest of his three daughters, Chandra Sharda, suddenly jumped on the pyre, the police said, adding that although she was pulled out of it by people, she sustained around 70 per cent burn injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and from there, referred to Jodhpur for treatment, they said.

"Damodardas Sharda had three daughters. His wife passed away some time back. The youngest of the sisters jumped on the funeral pyre," Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Prem Prakash said.

Sharda, a resident of Rai Colony of Barmer, was admitted to the district hospital on Sunday.

The police officer said the youngest daughter had insisted to go to the crematorium for the last rites.

With PTI inputs

Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief Ajit Singh Dies Of Covid-19

