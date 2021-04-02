Woman Catches Husband Buying Liquor Against Her Wish, Sets Herself Ablaze Outside Store

After catching her husband buying alcohol against her wish from a liquor store, a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district immolated herself, said the police.

On Thursday evening, the victim, an auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM) who identified as Shakuntala Singh, poured petrol on herself and her husband as well in front of the liquor store, the police added.

The victim was upset about finding her husband Chhatrapal Singh (40) at the store, Shahanagar police station in-charge Hari Singh Thakur said.

While her husband fled the scene after being drenched in fuel, the woman lit a match and set herself ablaze, the official said.

Shakuntala, who sustained more than 60 per cent burn injuries, was rushed to Jabalpur district for advanced treatment, he said.

The victim was employed as an ANM with a government-run health centre and her husband was a ward boy in a health facility, he said.

The couple lived at Mamtanagar in Shahnagar, he said.

"We have registered a case and investigations are on," Thakur added.

(With PTI Inputs)

