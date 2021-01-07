With 25,800 Volunteers, Bharat Biotech Completes Enrollment For Covaxin Phase-3 Trials

January 07, 2021
Bharat Biotech had said it is the only Phase-3 efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest efficacy trial (Phase-3) ever conducted for any vaccine in India.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 January 2021
Representational image.
Bharat Biotech has completed enrollment of 25,800 volunteers for the Phase-3 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Suchitra Ella, joint managing director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd said on Thursday.

In a message posted on the company's Twitter account, she thanked clinical trial sites, principal investigators and health workers for their support and trust in the "public-private partnership" vaccine discovery.

"My deep appreciation to all the volunteers for reposing and expressing Pro Vaccine Public Health Voluntarism in the phase-3 clinical trials of India's 1st fully indigenous COVID-19 vaccine," she said referring to Covaxin.

Recently, Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech was granted approval by India's drugs regulator for restricted emergency use in the country.

The Phase III human clinical trials of Covaxin began mid-November, targeted to be done in 26,000 volunteers across India.

The company had said it is the only Phase-3 efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest efficacy trial (Phase-3) ever conducted for any vaccine in India.

 

(With PTI inputs.)

