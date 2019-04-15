Case Filed Against Azam Khan Over 'Khaki Underwear' Remark

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Aazam Khan, who stoked a controversy over his remarks against his political rival and BJP candidate Jaya Prada, on Monday said he will not contest elections if anyone can prove that he named the actor-turned-politician while making “khakhi underwear” remark. A FIR has been filed against Khan for his remark.

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma termed Khan's remarks against the actor as "extremely disgraceful". Reacting to Khan's remarks, she said that the NCW would also be requesting the Election Commission to bar him from contesting elections.

Without naming the actor, who is fighting as a BJP candidate from Rampur, Khan told the gathering in an election rally there "... you got represented (by her) for 10 years. (aapne das saal apna pratinidhitwa karwaya)".

"People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognise it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear. (Rampur waalo, Uttar Pradesh waalo, Hindustan waalo, usski asliyat samajhne mein aapko 17 baras lag gaye. Main 17 dinon mein pehchaan gaya ki inke neeche kaa jo underwear hai, woh khaki rang kaa hai),” said Khan.

(With inputs from agencies)