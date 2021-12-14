Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Why Shiv Sena Can't Afford To Distance From Congress Despite Mamata's Overtures

In a recent meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the Congress Party, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut tried to forge an alliance. A look at the growing friendship between Congress and Shiv Sena.

Why Shiv Sena Can't Afford To Distance From Congress Despite Mamata's Overtures
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (left) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (right). (File photos) | PTI

Trending

Why Shiv Sena Can't Afford To Distance From Congress Despite Mamata's Overtures
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T09:35:42+05:30
Haima Deshpande

Haima Deshpande

More stories from Haima Deshpande
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 9:35 am

Firm that there cannot be any opposition coalition without the Congress Party, the Shiv Sena is making an attempt to galvanise the former into action. In a recent meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the Congress Party, Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP did just that.

Both these parties along with the NCP are the constituents in the tripartite Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

Raut, an emissary of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray – who is also the Shiv Sena chief – told the Congress leader that he should initiate the process of inviting other like-minded leaders to form a coalition opposed to the BJP. These two parties are the ideological opposites of each other. While the Shiv Sena staunchly supports the Hindutva agenda, the Congress Party is opposed to it.

Besides, the Shiv Sena has also in the past had pre and post-poll alliances with the BJP. Both these saffron parties have also been partners in governance in Maharashtra from 1995 – 1999 and again from 2014 – 2019. The Shiv Sena has also been a constituent of the ruling NDA.

Therefore, the Shiv Sena move urging the Congress Party to glue together a fragmented opposition comes as a surprise. In the two years of MVA governance in Maharashtra, the Congress Party has been an “isolated third”.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The friendship between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Thackeray has been a matter of much discussion. While they are constantly meeting and discussing matters of importance, the Congress Party is kept out of it. Time and again both the Congress Party and the Shiv Sena have reiterated that they are bound in

Maharashtra is solely by the common minimum programme of the MVA.

The trigger for the Raut-Gandhi meeting has been the recent Maharashtra visit of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. She met leaders of the NCP and the Shiv Sena but sidelined the Congress Party completely. She had also mocked the existence of the UPA during her media interaction. During her meetings with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leader and the chief minister’s son Aaditya Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee has been categoric about keeping the Congress Party away.

However, neither Pawar nor Uddhav Thackeray believes that a united opposition can be stitched together without the Congress Party. “Mamata Didi is emotional and not practical on the issue of keeping out the Congress. The support base and network of the Congress are important factors. The Party is still winning seats. A formula without the Congress is not workable,” said a senior Shiv Sena leader. Ditto is the echo from the NCP’s leadership.

Since the MVA Government came into power in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray has shared a warm and friendly relationship with Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. In fact, Aaditya Thackeray has met Rahul Gandhi on numerous occasions and has come back beaming.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Mumbai in the last week of December for the foundation day celebrations of his party. He is expected to meet both Pawar and the chief minister during his visit to the city said sources.

If a torch is focused on the political past of the Congress Party and the Shiv Sena, theirs is a friendship that spans over five decades. In these five decades, both parties have helped each other grow despite being social, economic and political adversaries.

Until 1985, the Shiv Sena was considered to be a shadow of the Congress Party in the political sphere. After this year, the founder of the Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray befriended the BJP politically and there formed the saffron alliance.

As the clout of the Congress Party increased in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena grew and started spreading its tentacles across the then Bombay. So, in a way, the growth of both these parties are directly connected to each other.

Pan to the 1960s when industrialisation was rapidly spreading through Bombay and the city sat on the cusp of a new tomorrow. Bombay was home to the textile mills, a fact that gave the city its character. The textile mills extended from Parel in Central Bombay to Girgaum in South Bombay. As the number of workers grew so did their problems.

The culture of trade unionism was brought into the then Bombay by the Communist Party of India. The workers flocked to these trade unions and looked upon them as a means of deliverance from the problems they faced, particularly low wages and long working hours. Along with the trade unions grew Communism. The Congress was the party in power in Maharashtra in the 1960s. Finding it difficult to contain the growing communism in Bombay, an “under the surface friendship” grew between the Congress Party and the Shiv Sena, again.

It is said that the Congress Party in a way encouraged the Shiv Sena to strengthen its Marathi Manoos (sons-of-the-soil) plank, which the latter was already involved in. Since the mill workers were Marathis who had converged to Bombay from all parts of Maharashtra to work in the mills, the Shiv Sena found it easy to draw them to their fold. The Shiv Sena was then working as a political organisation and not as a political party. It is the Congress Party that aided the birth of the Shiv Sena in 1966.

The founders of the Shiv Sena also included many Congress Party stalwarts such as the late deputy chief minister Ramrao Adik. It was the Congress Party that helped the Shiv Sena gain a foothold into the trade union movement. Violent clashes started between the party workers of the Shiv Sena and the Congress Party. The Congress Party government in the state was a silent bystander to this political violence. In 1967, the Shiv Sainiks burnt down the CPI office located at the Dalvi building in Parel. The violence was uncontrollable and reached a peak when Krishna Desai, a powerful CPI leader and trade unionist was murdered.

Bal Thackeray’s charism and popularity was at an all-time high and attracted the sons of many CPI leaders. Through all this, the Congress Party stood behind the Shiv Sena like its shadow. In 1977, when the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country, Thackeray emerged as a vocal supporter. Bal Thackeray supported Congress leader Murli Deora in the mayoral polls of Bombay and got him elected. A year later in 1978, the Congress Party reciprocated and supported Shiv Sena’s Waman Mahadik and he was elected as mayor of Bombay.

Interestingly, when the Shiv Sena was at the peak of its popularity and would have made substantial gains in the Maharashtra Assembly polls in 1980, Thackeray decided to opt-out of the polls and extended support to the Congress Party. He addressed rallies for Congressman Babasaheb Bhosle who later became the chief minister of the state.

However, the Congress Party started feeling politically threatened and cracks developed in their friendship. Though personal friendships continued between the leaders of both parties, the political “arrangement” had taken a beating. The relationship broke up completely when the Shiv Sena took a hard-line Hindutva stand and cosied closer to the BJP.

Coming back to the present-day reluctance of Uddhav Thackeray to strike up a new friendship with Mamata Banerjee speaks volumes of the trust he places in the leadership of the Gandhis and the Congress Party to unite like-minded opposition parties across the political divide.

Tags

Haima Deshpande Rahul Gandhi Uddhav Thackeray Sanjay Raut Mumbai Shiv Sena Congress Maharashtra Politics Alliance National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron And Vaccines: Should India Be Considering Booster Shots? What Experts Think

Omicron And Vaccines: Should India Be Considering Booster Shots? What Experts Think

‘Word Of The Day’: Shashi Tharoor Takes Jibe At PM Modi. Here Are The Other Times

UNICEF Urges South Asian Schools To Reopen As Education Witnesses Increased Digital Divide

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Srinagar Terror Attack: Two killed, 12 Injured As Militants Open Fire On Cops At Zewan

Kashmir: 2 Cops Killed In Srinagar Militant Attack; 12 Injured

Saturdays In Puducherry To Be 'Pink Licence' Days: Here's What It Means

Ashamed Of PM? Kerala HC Asks Petitioner Who Sought Removal Of PM’s Photo From Vaccine Certificate

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Advertisement

More from India

Mamata Banerjee’s Goa Visit: BJP Accuses TMC Of Luring People With Money

Mamata Banerjee’s Goa Visit: BJP Accuses TMC Of Luring People With Money

Kashmir: BJP Worker's PSO Absconds With 2 Rifles In Kupwara Along LoC

Kashmir: BJP Worker's PSO Absconds With 2 Rifles In Kupwara Along LoC

‘Recording Wife’s Telephonic Conversation Without Her Knowledge Is Privacy Infringement’

‘Recording Wife’s Telephonic Conversation Without Her Knowledge Is Privacy Infringement’

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Read More from Outlook

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effcet saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Outlook Web Bureau / The names of KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin have cropped up to be Virat Kohli's deputy in South Africa during the Tests.

UNICEF Urges South Asian Schools To Reopen: Here's Why

UNICEF Urges South Asian Schools To Reopen: Here's Why

Outlook Web Desk / UNICEF has urged South Asian countries to open schools as interruptions in education are said to have dire consequences in these countries. Here's a look at India's digital divide created by online education.

Advertisement