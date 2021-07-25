Where Are Vaccines? Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi For Failing To Understand 'Mann Ki Baat' Of Indians

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the PM for allegedly failing to understand the 'Mann Ki Baat' of the citizens of India.

On Sunday, ahead of the PM's address, Gandhi took to Twitter and questioned the pace of Covids-19 vaccination in the country, adding that if the people's Mann Ki Baat was understood by the PM, vaccinations would have happened at a much higher pace.

"Had you understood the country's 'Mann ki Baat', such would not have been the state of vaccinations," Gandhi said tweeted in Hindi.

He used the hashtag "WhereAreVaccines" to question the government on the inoculation rate.

The former Congress President also shared a video highlighting the alleged slow vaccination rate and media reports where people were not getting vaccines across the country.

The video highlighted India's vaccination equation which is aimed to stop the third wave of coronavirus and the target to vaccinate 60 per cent of the population with both doses by December 2021.

The graph highlighted that the required vaccination rate (vaccinations per day) is 9.3 million per day (93 lakh) and the actual rate in the last seven days (average vaccinations per day) is 3.6 million per day, with a daily shortfall in the last seven days being 5.6 million per day.

It also highlighted the actual vaccinations on July 24(vaccinations in previous 24 hours) at 2.3 million per day with a shortfall today of 6.9 million per day.

One million is equal to 10 lakh.

The Congress has been criticising the government over the slow inoculations and the vaccine policy.

(With inputs from PTI)

